Goalkeeper Pete Jameson is one of three former Hartlepool United players to have been released by Harrogate Town.

The 31-year-old had a mixed time while on loan at Pools last season, featuring 20 times in total.

Supporters had high hopes for the former York and Darlington goalkeeper following his summer arrival but he started the season as second choice to Joel Dixson and failed to make the shirt his own after getting his chance in September, making 11 appearances before losing his place.

However, Jameson was recalled to the side by Kevin Phillips in March and, with a much more solid defence in front of him, improved beyond all recognition.

He kept three successive home clean sheets - Pools had managed just one in 14 months prior to that - and produced inspired performances on the road at Eastleigh and Dorking.

It would not be an exaggeration to suggest that he was one of the outstanding performers under Phillips, despite being in goal for the 7-1 mauling at the hands of rivals Gateshead, and he professed his desire to earn a new deal at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Pools will certainly be on the lookout for another goalkeeper after Joel Dixon, the one senior stopper who remains under contract, was transfer listed after a difficult first season in the North East.

It remains to be seen whether Jameson will return to Pools. On the one hand, he is experienced, has a genuine desire to be at the club and impressed towards the end of the season; on the other, he had a difficult first nine months of his loan spell and the powers that be are unlikely to be too keen on the prospect of heading into the new campaign with the same two goalkeepers, given last term's issues.

Jameson was not the only former Pools goalkeeper to be let go by Simon Weaver's side after Jonathan Mitchell followed him out the door in North Yorkshire.

Mitchell, who was born in Hartlepool, attended High Tunstall College and is a Pools fan, spent six months at the club but made just eight appearances before departing to join Doncaster in January 2022.

He impressed while with Rovers, making 62 appearances, but struggled to make his mark at Harrogate and was released after less than a year.

Versatile defender Joe Mattock is the third former Poolie to leave the Sulphurites this summer.

The 34-year-old failed to make too much of an impression during a loan spell last season, signing in October and playing eight times before returning to Harrogate, where he featured a handful of times as Simon Weaver's side secured a historic 13th placed finish.