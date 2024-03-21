Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 30-year-old is on a season-long loan from League Two Harrogate Town but is out of contract in the summer.

Despite a frustrating campaign in which he has only featured 12 times the former York stopper was back in goal for Saturday's stalemate with Southend, keeping a second clean sheet since signing for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Jameson now looks set for a run in the side and the experienced goalkeeper is hoping he can do enough to earn a new deal that would see him stay at Pools next term.

Pete Jameson is hoping to build on last Saturday's clean sheet and earn a new deal at the club ahead of next season

"For Hartlepool United the aim is to win as many games as possible and see where it takes us," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"We need to make sure we get safety sorted as soon as possible.

"For me personally, I want to stay in the team and keep doing well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think it's no secret that I love it here, I love the lads and I get on really well with the gaffer.

"I've got to try and earn a contract for next season, which I would love.