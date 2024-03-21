Hartlepool United goalkeeper Pete Jameson hoping to earn a new deal following return to the side
The 30-year-old is on a season-long loan from League Two Harrogate Town but is out of contract in the summer.
Despite a frustrating campaign in which he has only featured 12 times the former York stopper was back in goal for Saturday's stalemate with Southend, keeping a second clean sheet since signing for the club.
And Jameson now looks set for a run in the side and the experienced goalkeeper is hoping he can do enough to earn a new deal that would see him stay at Pools next term.
"For Hartlepool United the aim is to win as many games as possible and see where it takes us," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.
"We need to make sure we get safety sorted as soon as possible.
"For me personally, I want to stay in the team and keep doing well.
"I think it's no secret that I love it here, I love the lads and I get on really well with the gaffer.
"I've got to try and earn a contract for next season, which I would love.
"I've got to make sure I do the business on the pitch first."