Morris made the long journey to South Wales on Friday as part of the Pools squad who sealed a remarkable win over Newport County, coming from behind to win a thrilling contest at Rodney Parade.

Morris could be seen being put through his paces during the warm-up before watching his team from the stands as the Burton Albion loanee nears a return to full fitness.

Morris has impressed at the Suit Direct Stadium since returning to his hometown club in January but has been out of action since the 1-1 draw with Sutton United a month ago.

Bryn Morris made the trip to Newport County and completed the warm up as the Burton Albion loanee nears a return to full fitness. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Morris was brought off after suffering a knock on the ankle which was worse than first feared as Lee has had to take maximum precaution over the 25-year-old.

The Pools boss recently described Morris’ recovery as ‘day-to-day’ having missed the games against Colchester United, Walsall, Harrogate Town and the EFL Trophy semi-final clash with Rotherham United.

And Morris was unavailable for last week’s double header at the Suit Direct Stadium with Leyton Orient and Bradford City with fears the midfielder’s injury may have worsened.

But Morris made the long trip to Newport and completed the warm-up unscathed, offering Lee hope he can be fit for the trip to Sixfields this weekend.

Bryn Morris has been out of action for Hartlepool United since the draw with Sutton United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“Bryn came with a focus of being involved but not to start,” Lee told The Mail.

“The thought was to put him in, but then he might have had to come on and it could aggravate the injury for the sake of 20 minutes and I didn't want that.

“I don't want to be in the same situation with Bryn next Thursday when we’re not sure with him.

“I just want to know when we go into next week he's going to be fit.”

Morris’ return to full fitness could be a welcome boost for Pools after Lee was left without three of his midfield options for the trip to Newport.

Mark Shelton continues to recover from a hamstring strain while Gavan Holohan has been dealing with a minor calf issue, as well as an illness.

Newcastle United loanee Joe White also missed the trip having picked up an ankle injury against Bradford.

