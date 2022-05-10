Graeme Lee breaks silence over Hartlepool United exit with classy message for ‘immense’ Pools fans

Lee was sacked as Hartlepool United manager on Thursday, just two days before their last game of the 2021/22 league season.

In a statement on Twitter, Lee thanked his players, staff and fans for their support throughout his reign:

“First of all I would like to thank the players, staff and all the office staff within the club for everything this season. I loved every part of being Hartlepool United manager.

“To the fans, you have been immense throughout my time and we’ve had some moments that will last a lifetime and I can’t thank you enough for that.

“The support you’ve also given to my family will never be forgotten.”

During his time in charge, Lee helped secure the club’s Football League status and his time will likely be most remembered for two fantastic cup runs.

Pools earned themselves a trip to face Premier League Crystal Palace in the FA Cup and were just a penalty shootout away from Wembley in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Graeme Lee has opened up about his exit from Hartlepool United (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Although their league form suffered at the end of the season, where they won just one of 11 games before his departure, Lee believes that he was the man to take the club forward and that he had implemented plans to help Pools challenge at the top end of the division next season:

“The target was keeping the club in the league. I had my plan and that was to tighten things up, be harder to beat and then build confidence from that. We did that and more through the coming months.

“The cup journeys we had were amazing and unforgettable, creating an unbelievable atmosphere and bond between the team and fans.

“It hurts as I know I would have took us forward and had plans in place to build a squad to challenge at the top end of the league next season. I’m gutted I never got that chance but wish the club every success going forward. Always a Poolie.