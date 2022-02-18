Featherstone returned to captain Hartlepool United in their narrow victory over Tranmere Rovers in midweek and lined up alongside new signing Morris for the first time since his deadline day arrival on-loan from Burton Albion.

Hometown midfielder Morris has impressed since making his debut at Selhurst Park in Pools’ FA Cup fourth round defeat at Crystal Palace where he deputised for Featherstone who has been suspended following a red card picked up in the goalless draw with Exeter City.

And Morris’ strong displays have left some wondering whether or not the 25-year-old could be seen as a natural long-term replacement for Featherstone.

Nicky Featherstone returned to the Hartlepool United midfield in victory over Tranmere Rovers. Picture by FRANK REID

But captain Featherstone returned to the side and picked up where he left off for Pools with another calm and composed performance in the heart of Lee’s midfield.

Featherstone and Morris worked in tandem with one another to good effect as Pools earned another big three points over second-placed Tranmere with Lee pleased to see his transfer vision play out first hand.

“I signed Bryn Morris with a little bit of a vision of them two in the midfield together. It’s something I’ve been looking at and I had the opportunity to do that,” said Lee.

“Nicky has been fantastic for me since I came in and Bryn has done the same.

Bryn Morris linked well with Nicky Featherstone in their first appearance together against Tranmere Rovers. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

“There’s two very good players there and hopefully if we have them two on the pitch at the same time we’ll be in a very good place.

“They’re two good players and I don't see why they wouldn’t be able to play together. They both add experience and they both add quality to the team with what they’ve got so I don’t see why any of them can’t combine with each other.”

The combination of Featherstone and Morris could be key for Pools over the remainder of the season as to where they could end up.

With Pools just eight points shy of a play-off place, ambitions are high for Lee and his side who are keen to look up, rather than over their shoulder.

And in Featherstone and Morris, Pools have a solid foundation that is likely to give them a chance in most games.

Featehrstone completed 84 per cent of his passes including 100 per cent of his long range passes and passes into the final third against Tranmere as per data experts Wyscout.

And Featherstone’s return allowed Morris more of a free role in the midfield three with the two sharing the burden of taking possession for Pools so that Lee’s side can control games more effectively in their new formation.

“I like us in a three, I think we can control games. And that’s not saying we won’t go back at times,” said Lee.

“We’ve added players who can now play in different formations and add quality whichever way we go and the performances when we’ve gone into that [4-3-3 formation] have been exciting. We’ve been on the front foot, we’ve created more chances and scored more goals.”

