Bogle made a fine start to his Pools career scoring four times in his first eight appearances for the club on his way to winning the PFA fans player of the month award for February.

But the former Doncaster Rovers man has struggled of late having now gone eight without a goal following Saturday’s defeat against Salford City.

Bogle has suggested it has been a challenge to maintain his fitness having been brought in from the cold at Doncaster into regular 90-minute stints with Pools as Lee’s side have climbed into the safety of midtable in League Two.

Graeme Lee has faith in Hartlepool United striker Omar Bogle despite recent blip in front of goal. Picture by FRANK REID

But Lee remains confident the 29-year-old can rediscover his scoring touch between now and the end of the season.

Speaking after the defeat to Salford Lee said: “You could see he was working hard in the sense of trying to impact the game higher up but he was just in the wrong areas.

“I wanted him to get in the box. I think he was getting frustrated but we were putting crosses in the box and he’s out wide or on the edge.

“So I’ll sit him down this week and we’ll go through videos of us putting balls in the box and where I want him to be.

“He knows he can do it. Sometimes you can just get caught up and put yourself in the wrong areas and think they’re good areas.