With just six games left of the season, and Pools all but guaranteed their League Two status, attention has shifted to players’ futures and agreeing new contracts with Lee keen to cement the foundations of his squad ahead of next year.

But Lee faces an unenviable task with several of his squad out of contract in the summer.

The Pools boss has been locked in talks with a number of his players who he has been keen to tie down early in proceedings including Luke Molyneux who he admitted recently the club are facing competition for with interest in the 24-year-old high.

Graeme Lee is growing frustrated with Hartlepool United's prolonged contract negotiations. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

But while Lee has hinted he is close to agreeing terms with one member of his squad, with no player yet to commit their future to Pools, he is growing increasingly frustrated and has admitted that there are certain demands which may be beyond the reach of the club.

“One is very close. Others are getting closer and there’s ones where what they’re asking for is unrealistic,” Lee told The Mail.

“As much as it frustrates me, I spoke to the players at the beginning of February and we’ve gone into negotiations and we’re trying to get players tied down.

“We look at the team and I think we know the type of players who I’m trying to re-sign, but it’s one of them where negotiations are still on.

Luke Molyneux is one of several players out of contract in the summer who Graeme Lee is keen to tie down at Hartlepool United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“It's frustrating for us all,” Lee added.

“I want it done as quickly as possible so we can start planning now for next season along with other ones we want to bring in.”

Pools head to Forest Green Rovers this weekend to take on the League Two leaders as they look to bounce back from their defeat to Salford City at the Suit Direct Stadium last time out.

And that is likely to mean talks will be put on hold for the weekend with Lee recently suggesting the focus will always be on a match day.