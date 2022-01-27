Graeme Lee is confident Hartlepool United can bring in more players before the transfer deadline. Picture by FRANK REID

Graeme Lee completed his third signing this week with the arrival of Isaac Fletcher who joined on-loan from Middlesbrough but there still remain deals to be completed as we head towards Monday’s deadline.

Lee commented after Pools’ Papa John’s Trophy quarter-final success over Charlton Athletic that he expected two new signings before Saturday’s trip to Exeter City and that remains the target.

“Big Fletch has come in and we’ve potentially got one more coming through the door in the next day or two,” said Lee.

“There are a few still on the radar and they are getting closer. Getting them through the door is the main part but we have got one, two, possibly three we are speaking to, to try and bring in.

“We’re hopeful. Yesterday’s phone was very busy.

“But then you wake up in the morning and you want that call again so we’re getting there and it’s exciting and hopefully as the day progresses we’ll have some more info.”

Pools have been linked with a move for Bradford City goalkeeper, Richard O'Donnell, with Lee revealing discussions have taken place between the two clubs as Pools search for a replacement for Jonathan Mitchell after his exit from the Suit Direct Stadium this month.

“We’ve spoken regarding that but we’re not much further forward than that at the moment, but it’s something we have looked at,” Lee told The Mail.

“It’s still a decision as to which way we should go [in terms of a loan or a permanent deal].

“We have got three or four which we are speaking to and again it’s just about making the right decision that will improve us.”

Pools prepare for a near 700-mile round trip to Exeter this weekend but Lee has admitted that won’t impact any potential deals from being made.

“It would have been a lot easier [if we were at home this weekend] but I’m sure we can pick people up en-route,” said Lee.

“I’m continuously on the phone but that’s what we want - I don’t think my wife is too pleased, there’s a lack of conversation at times, but it’s good. We’ve got four or five days but we're getting there.”

