Pools negotiated seven games in all competitions throughout the month of February, with six of those coming in the league thanks to a number of rescheduled fixtures.

And in those six games, Lee’s side were able to claim 13 points from a possible 18, winning four, drawing one and losing one.

After their FA Cup fourth round adventure at Crystal Palace, Pools began the month with victory over Barrow at the Suit Direct Stadium where Omar Bogle, who has been nominated for the PFA player of the month award, grabbed his first goal for the club.

Graeme Lee has been nominated for the manager of the month award for February. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Lee’s side then went to Crawley Town and claimed just their second away win of the season with a narrow 1-0 victory before making it the perfect week with another home win over Tranmere Rovers.

And Pools have shown their resilience when coming from behind to draw with Sutton United before a quickfire double helped Lee’s side to back-to-back away wins at Colchester United as their unbeaten run extended to eight.

The month did end on a sour note with defeat at Walsall after a culmination of games but there can be no doubting the significant improvement from Pools this month as Lee has steered his side into the top half of the League Two table.

Lee is up for the award against Salford City’s Gary Bowyer, Oldham Athletic’s John Sheridan and Exeter City’s Matt Taylor.

