Bogle has enjoyed a positive start to life at Hartlepool United after moving to the Suit Direct Stadium on a two-and-a-half-year deal in the January transfer window.

The 29-year-old has scored four times in nine games since his arrival and contributed a large part to Pools’ upturn in form over recent weeks which has seen Graeme Lee's side win five of their last seven games to move them into the top half of the League Two table.

And Bogle, while not on the scoresheet in Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Harrogate Town, was on hand to provide the assist for David Ferguson who hammered home what would eventually turn out to be the winner at the Envirovent Stadium.

Omar Bogle has made a strong start to his Hartlepool United career. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Bogle made his debut for the club in the goalless draw with Exeter City before opening his Pools account in the 3-1 success over Barrow at the Suit Direct Stadium.

And he followed that up with the winner over Crawley Town after famously missing the team bus to the People’s Pension Stadium.

Bogle grabbed his third goal for the club in the comeback win over Colchester United while also notching in the recent defeat at Walsall.

Bogle is up for the award alongside Crawley’s Tom Nichols, Exeter’s Jevani Brown, Newport County’s Dom Telford, Oldham Athletic’s Davis Keillor-Dunn and Swindon Town’s Harry McKirdy.

Bogle is up for the award alongside Crawley's Tom Nichols, Exeter's Jevani Brown, Newport County's Dom Telford, Oldham Athletic's Davis Keillor-Dunn and Swindon Town's Harry McKirdy.

