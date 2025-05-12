There was some tragic news ahead of Spennymoor Town’s FA Trophy final appearance on Sunday afternoon.

An emotional Graeme Lee paid tribute to the father of Spennymoor Town goalkeeper Ryan Johnson after he tragically passed away less than 48 hours before the Moors’ FA Trophy final appearance.

Barry Johnson was a regular visitor to the Brewery Field on matchdays and during training sessions as he continues to support his son during the early stages of a career that already appears to be promising so much. That is why the Moors were left devastated by the news Johnson senior had passed away on Friday as his 18-year-old son prepared to travel to Wembley with Lee’s squad.

Spennymoor Town manager Graeme Lee and goalkeeper Ryan Johnson (photo David Nelson) | David Nelson

Ahead of holding talks with the young stopper, Lee named Johnson in his squad for his side’s first ever Trophy final appearances and there was a poignant moment as the teenager was summoned from the bench and replaced former Middlesbrough keeper Brad James for the final minutes of the final.

Despite his side suffering disappointment after they fell to a 3-0 Wembley defeat against Aldershot Town, Lee believes the events of the previous 48 hours puts it all into perspective.

Speaking of his Dad Tony and the loss of Johnson’s father, the former Hartlepool United favourite told The Mail: “I had a little moment this morning thinking about it, being on the pitch, sprinkling my Dad’s ashes, for me to do that, it’s massive. We had a tragic loss with one of the players’ Dads on Friday morning, Ryan (Johnson), our young keeper who came on, unfortunately, his Dad, Barry, was an unbelievable man so for Ryan to be with us, to get him on the pitch, it takes away from the result. To give him that moment, it’s massive.”

The Moors also paid tribute via their social media outlets as they posted: “Ryan Johnson made his competitive Moors debut at Wembley on Sunday just 48 hours after the sudden loss of his beloved father Barry. His strength and courage are a credit to Barry and his family, to whom we send our heartfelt condolences. Some things are bigger than football.”

The club’s all-time record goalscorer and Wembley captain Glen Taylor added: “A special mention to Ryan Johnson, we’re all so proud of you. You’ve shown how strong and mature you are this weekend and you deserved your moment coming on at Wembley. Barry was a great bloke.”

‘We want to progress each year’

Spennymoor Town manager Graeme Lee (photo David Nelson) | David Nelson

After matching Pools’ National League rivals during the opening 45 minutes, Spenny fell behind in the early stages of the second-half as man of the match Jack Barham opened the scoring. A Dan Ellison header and a stunning long-range effort from Josh Barrett helped a Shots side managed by former Pools midfielder Tommy Widdrington become this season’s Trophy winners and left Lee to focus on continuing the unquestionable progress the Moors have made during his first full season in charge.

He said: “We have to build each year, we want to progress each year, we have progressed our points tally again, we’ve just missed out on the play-offs again with 76 points. This cup run has been an unbelievable achievement and to get here to Wembley, nobody in a million years would have backed us to do. There’s people like Glen Taylor, who has been here for years, and it gets an opportunity to play at Wembley in the Trophy. For us to do that, for those lads to earn that moment, it’s just unbelievable.”

