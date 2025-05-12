Hartlepool United attacker Joe Grey admits he is "not 100 per cent sure" where his future lies.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grey, who scored six goals in 39 games this season, is one of a number of high profile players who are out of contract this summer, with the likes of Mani Dieseruvwe, Nathan Sheron, Gary Madine and David Ferguson all at risk of leaving on a free over the coming weeks.

Grey's future has been the subject of considerable speculation over the last 18 months or so. Having established himself in the side last season, the 22-year-old notched a career-best 13 goals, forming a prolific partnership with Mani Dieseruvwe. At the end of last term, there were fears that both Grey and Dieseruvwe might attract attention from the Football League, although at that stage Pools were in a far stronger position given that both men were under contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fast forward 12 months, and things are looking much more precarious. Pools offered both Grey and Dieseruvwe new deals midway through the campaign but, although both have often spoken of their love for the club and relationship with the fans, neither agreed to sign new contracts.

The indefatigable frontman, who scored six goals in 39 games this season, is one of a number of high profile players who could be set to leave Victoria Park over the coming weeks. Picture by Frank Reid.

Now, even those deals are off the table, with Pools in a state of limbo following the sudden resignation of enigmatic owner Raj Singh in March. Singh, who has overseen one of the most controversial and divisive periods in the club's history, albeit not without success, vowed to pull his funding at the end of the season, meaning Pools have no one in a position to finance new deals. That isn't expected to become a huge problem until the end of this month, when the club will, presumably, have bills to pay, including the final month of the current set of contracts.

In the short term, that means that Pools are in no position to enter negotiations with the current squad, with head coach Anthony Limbrick admitting the club were preparing for a "challenging time". There is still hope, however, that a takeover deal will be completed as soon as the end of this week, but even then Pools could well be playing catch up.

If new owners are able to take charge over the coming days, then it goes without saying that gives the club a far better chance of retaining their prize assets. Yet even that might not be enough to keep hold of the likes of Grey, who has made more than 150 appearances for Pools and is one of the last remaining members of the squad that won promotion in 2021, and Dieseruvwe, who admitted he wants the club's ambition to match his own. Both attackers could well have their eyes on a Football League move, albeit for different reasons; Grey, who signed his first professional contract in 2019, has been with Pools for the best part of six years while Dieseruvwe, who turned 30 in February, could well be keen for another crack at a higher level as he approaches the twilight of his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clearly, the most important thing for Pools fans is that a takeover is completed and the club's future secured. Yet for Pools to be able to thrive rather than just merely survive, being able to keep hold of at least some of their star players over the summer feels important. Even if Pools were to attract new backers, having to replace the majority of the current squad in a few short months would make achieving any sort of success next season a real challenge. The likes of Grey, Dieseruvwe and Sheron in particular could well have a significant role to play next term if Pools can keep hold of them over the coming months.

Whatever happens, Grey will go down as a popular figure at Victoria Park, renowned for his hard work, versatility, energy and determination. While fans would still like him to chip in with more goals - the attacker failed to score in any of his final 15 appearances last season - his commitment and dedication have never been in doubt. For now at least, Grey admits he is not sure what his future has in store.

"I'm not 100 per cent sure what's happening with my next move," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"With the club being up in the air, the most important thing is I just want someone to come in for the club so there is a future, whether I'm here or not. That's the most important thing for me and the fans, that's all they want. Hopefully we get that soon, then we can see what happens from there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'd like to thank all the fans for everything they've given me and all the players throughout the last six years I've been here. They've been a big part of it and if you look at every league we've been in, they've always been one of the biggest attendances. We can't ask for much more from them and I really appreciate every single one of them."