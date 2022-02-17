Lee was busy in the January transfer window bringing in no fewer than three midfielders to add to a number of players already established in that area of the field.

And while Pools do tend to favour utilising three midfielders in their starting line-up, eight players do not go into three available spaces as much as Lee would like that to be the case.

It means each week the Pools boss faces a difficult conversation with certain players as to why they are missing out on the starting XI or, in Gavan Holohan’s case on Tuesday night against Tranmere Rovers, missing out on the matchday squad altogether.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bryn Morris has already proved to be a good signing from Graeme Lee after impressing in the early stages of his Hartlepool United career. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Holohan’s omission in midweek was alarming in relation to his sudden lack of involvement since the closure of the transfer window after the Irishman had forced his way back into contention in the New Year.

The 30-year-old remains a fan-favourite at the Suit Direct Stadium, but with just a handful of months left on his contract you can’t help but wonder whether this might be the beginning of the end of Holohan’s time with Pools.

And that is in no part down to Holohan’s ability or performances. There can be no doubting Holohan would still represent a solid component in Lee’s midfield were he to be selected.

But with the likes of Bryn Morris and Joe White impressing since their loan arrivals in January, combined with an upturn in Pools’ form of late, it seems difficult to suggest where the likes of Holohan and even the second cog of the famous ‘Wolfpack’ midfield trio, Mark Shelton, will be able to force their way back into contention.

Gavan Holohan was left out of the Hartlepool United squad to face Tranmere Rovers. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Martin Smith, too, is another midfielder within the Pools ranks who has not done anything wrong during his time with the club but appears to face a lengthy queue in front of him in order to be handed a starting shirt.

Smith has predominantly been utilised in the cup competitions this season, of which Pools have excelled in, but hasn’t quite been able to convince Lee, or previous manager Dave Challinor, to continue with him in the league.

But unfortunately, football tends to be quite cyclical. Swings and roundabouts. One minute you’re in, one minute you’re out. And for some of those competing in the Pools midfield at the moment they find themselves at the wrong end of that cycle.

And it is difficult to deter from what has been working for Lee in recent weeks.

Graeme Lee knows he faces difficult conversations with his players each game. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

The arrival of Morris already looks an astute piece of business with the 25-year-old on-loan until the end of the season for Lee and his staff to have a look at and analyse before having the option to sign the Hartlepool born midfielder to a two-year-deal.

Morris has already displayed the kind of ability seldom seen at League Two level with his catalogue of passing ability.

Against Barrow recently, Morris picked up the ball deep inside his own half towards the right touchline before arrowing a crossfield ball into the path of David Ferguson with no backlift and little, to no, deliberation.

In the second of Pools’ recent three game winning run at Crawley Town, it was Morris who grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck and dragged Pools into proceedings with his bite in midfield to regain possession with a total of 17 interceptions, and once again his variety of passing, including an eye-catching, instinctive, exchange with Ferguson on halfway.

It is in those small moments where you are almost forced to sit up and take note and acknowledge the quality Pools have brought in.

And it’s not just Morris, with Newcastle United loanee White also impressing. White’s no-look reverse pass into the path of Luke Molyneux for his opening goal against Barrow was another moment of quality to showcase Pools moving in the right direction.

But while Morris and White are only on-loan, their presence is helping to push the rest of the squad with Tom Crawford excelling in recent weeks and grabbing the opportunity in the starting XI with both hands.

Crawford has had to bide his time, similar to what Holohan and Smith are experiencing, and is now playing like someone who knows they have to perform week-in-week-out to remain in the team.

Captain Nicky Featherstone returned to the line-up in Tuesday’s win over Tranmere with his class on display.

Featherstone is enjoying another strong season with Pools and his first game in tandem with Morris was encouraging for Lee who has admitted the prospect of the duo playing together was a factor in the signing of Morris to begin with.

Healthy competition is good for Lee and his squad, but the fear is that can only continue for so long for players who are continuously overlooked and want to play football.

The fixture list may help Lee in that regard with Pools locked in a busy schedule at the moment of Saturday-Tuesday games.

But should Pools continue with their good form of late then you can imagine Lee finding it difficult to make changes to his starting XI.

And with a cup semi-final on the horizon and the possibility of a Wembley final should things go to plan, the competition will only remain fierce within the Pools midfield.

It’s tough for Lee. He knows the conversations he must now have with players are due to his forays into the transfer market, but he also knows it is part of the job.

Despite this being his first spell as a first team manager, Lee has had to deal with keeping morale high, and players on their toes, when in the Middlesbrough academy with players pushing for their chance in the game.

The goalposts may have moved slightly in that regard but it is a challenge the Pools boss must remain up to.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.