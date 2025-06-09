League Two new boys make decisions on futures of four ex-Hartlepool United players

National League promotion-winners Oldham Athletic have made decisions on the futures of four former Hartlepool United players.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Latics, who won promotion back to the Football League after coming from behind to beat Southend in extra time of a remarkable play-off final earlier this month, have offered new deals to leading scorer Mike Fondop as well as defenders Mark Kitching and Reagan Ogle. Attacking-midfielder Otis Khan, who spent the final part of last season on loan at Yeovil, is one of six players to be released by the Greater Manchester side.

Fondop has found a new lease of life with the Latics following a torrid spell at Pools. Having compared himself to both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in a now infamous interview after signing for the club, he failed to score in 13 appearances at Victoria Park. The 31-year-old signed for Oldham in January 2022 and has since gone from strength to strength at Boundary Park, scoring 41 goals in 121 games. The powerful frontman enjoyed a prolific campaign last term, finding the net 18 times in 50 appearances, scoring against Pools in April, as the Latics returned to the Football League for the first time since 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The versatile Kitching, meanwhile, made 85 appearances for Pools and has been a regular fixture in Oldham's back line after signing for them in October 2022 following a spell at Stockport. Kitching, who has racked up more than 100 appearances for the Latics, featured 45 times last season, starting in the play-off final at Wembley.

The inimitable Mike Fondop, who scored 18 goals in 50 games last term, is one of 15 players to have been offered new deals by National League promotion winners Oldham Athletic. Picture by Frank Reid.

Ogle found his opportunities more limited during his one season at Pools. The Australian defender signed for Dave Challinor's side in the summer of 2021 as Pools prepared for a return to the Football League but spent most of the campaign operating as back up to the popular Jamie Sterry, making a total of eight starts and 10 substitute appearances in the league as well as featuring a handful of times in cup competitions. Ogle signed for National League North side Scunthorpe in July 2022 and impressed for the Iron, landing a move to Oldham last summer. He made 41 appearances in his first season at Boundary Park, starting on the opposite side of defence to Kitching in the play-off final.

Khan is set to leave the Latics having signed for Micky Mellon's side in August last year. The Pakistan international captain was reduced to two starts and seven substitute appearances, featuring five times for fellow National League side Yeovil, where he enjoyed an impressive spell earlier in his career, following a loan switch in March. The 29-year-old attacker signed for Pools in January 2024, arriving on loan from League Two Grimsby, but was forced off 69 minutes into his debut against York and subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the season. He leaves alongside the likes of Shaun Hobson, who featured 22 times last season, Alex Reid, who scored 17 goals in 32 matches during an impressive loan stint at Wealdstone last term, Kofi Moore, Joe Nuttall and Kurt Willoughby.