Hartley was dismissed from his role following the 2-0 defeat at Sutton United on Saturday having won just one game from 11 in charge in all competitions so far this season.

Pools are, however, without a win in the league having taken just four points from a possible 27 available to them and currently sit second bottom of the League Two table.

And Pools fans have been reacting to the news of Hartley’s dismissal with most in agreement it was the right decision.

Hartlepool United supporters have been reacting to the news of Paul Hartley's sacking. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@MichaelTG91: Literally not won a league game since binning off Graeme Lee. Just seems a silly decision in hindsight.

@GregCottey6: Had to be done

@JWheelhouse_01: Good. Now we can actually try and get somewhere

@MissJepper: Sad to see this but results have been poor. Let’s hope there’s a quick appointment and we can push on. Assume Sweeney is in charge for next game

@jackgardner__: hate seeing managers being sacked but had to be done tbf, only way is up from now surely

@Ryannx97: Best decision for the club moving forward!

@stucath70: One thing about Raj he doesn't just take his time and let things drag on. Paul Hartley's interview last night showed he knew his time was up.

@HufcHarry: Right decision. Vital to get this next appointment right

@Dan_Nich27: Never nice to see someone lose their jobs, but a decision had to be made. Graham Alexander or a Darren Ferguson would be a real statement by the chairman.

@rayspindloe1: Never seemed to want to be here, so best decision all round

@Pools1908: Had to happen. Well done pools for getting it done quick

@DanielHustler6: It’s never nice hearing people lose jobs etc but this has to be done. They’ve both lost the dressing room and the fans. Stick Sweens in charge! There’s definitely talent there but only showed it when they wanted too. Just have to wait another 6 months for a new manager now…

@douggyhufc: Now get someone in to help with the next appointment as the recruitment has been awful since Challinor left.