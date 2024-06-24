Halifax Courier journalist backs new man Jack Hunter to succeed after midfielder swapped the Shay for the Suit Direct Stadium
The 26-year-old was a regular throughout most of his two years at the Shay, helping Halifax win the FA Trophy in 2023 and making 44 appearances last season as Chris Millington's side reached the National League play-offs.
Pools, by contrast, were plagued by problems in midfield; from the lack of a ball-winner to a painful succession of injuries, notably to Anthony Mancini, Callum Cooke and Kieran Wallace, Pools endured a long list of issues in the engine room.
With Callum Cooke and Tom Crawford both released at the end of the season, Nicky Featherstone signing a new "transitional" player-coach contract, Kieran Wallace still sidelined and Anthony Mancini's future somewhat uncertain, it was little surprise that strengthening the midfield was at the top of new manager Darren Sarll's to-do list.
In Hunter and fellow new recruit Nathan Sheron, who joined last week from Oldham, Sarll will be hoping to have added some much-needed reliability and robustness to his ranks.
And Scargill, who has watched Hunter week in, week out during his time in West Yorkshire, has hailed the new man as a solid albeit unspectacular performer at the base of midfield.
"He won't be a player that can turn a game on its head or provide a moment of inspiration," he said.
"He will help the team to wrestle control in the middle of the park, win 50-50s, pick up loose balls and get his team back in possession.
"If they're under pressure, he'll screen the back four and make interceptions.
"He can also play in defence as part of a back three too."
One thing that's sure to appeal to Sarll and Pools fans alike is Hunter's impressive National League pedigree.
His spell at the Shay saw him rack up 77 National League appearances, including 65 starts, as well as 90 minutes at Wembley as Halifax were crowned FA Trophy winners.
Even so, Halfiax fans were, admittedly, split following Hunter's departure, with some disappointed to see him go while others professing their opinion that there were better options available.
Scargill, however, tends to side with the group who feel Hunter will be missed next term and thinks that, while he often went under the radar, his unassuming performances were an important part of Halifax's success.
He said: "I think they (the fans) were probably split.
"His style of play was arguably never going to mean he was a fans favourite as he doesn't produce spectacular, match winning moments.
“But he's also a consistent performer, never usually giving anything other than a six or seven out of 10.
"I think some fans recognised that he went under the radar at times and that his contribution to the team can go unnoticed.
"He played a lot of games for Town over his two seasons there and certainly played his part in winning the FA Trophy and finishing in the play-offs.
"The fans would probably be split on how much he contributed to that but I'd say he can be pleased with his spell at the club and he proved a good signing. He's also a top bloke too."
