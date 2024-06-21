Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United have completed the signing of versatile Oldham Athletic midfielder Nathan Sheron.

The 26-year-old becomes Darren Sarll's third summer signing, joining Pools for an undisclosed fee.

Sheron, who can play in midfield or defence, has spent the last two years at Boundary Park, making 91 appearances and scoring nine goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has been a regular in both of his two seasons in Greater Manchester, making 46 appearances in his debut campaign and 45 last term, when Oldham finished 10th.

The versatile former Oldham midfielder has signed for Pools for an undisclosed fee.

Sheron came through the ranks at Liverpool before spending five years at Fleetwood, where he made a handful of League One appearances and had a succession of loan spells at the likes of Southport, Walsall and St Mirren.

He left Lancashire permanently in the summer of 2021 and enjoyed a year at Harrogate, where he made 22 starts in League Two.

He becomes Sarll's third summer signing, following in the footsteps of AFC Fylde forward Luke Charman and Halifax midfielder Jack Hunter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And like his fellow new recruits, Sheron admitted that the new manager's style of play helped convince him to put pen to paper on a deal in the North East.

"I'm proud to be here," he told the club website.

"I was really keen to come here after speaking to the gaffer - the way he wants the team to play, it suits me to a tee.

"I can't wait to get started, it seems like a good place to be.

"The pitch and the stadium look tremendous and I'm really looking forward to the start of the season."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Darren Sarll was once again delighted to have secured a player he feels will add more energy and dynamism to his side next season.

He said: "Nathan's acquisition has been part of a lengthy process where both parties have worked extremely hard to ensure a really positive outcome.

"Nathan is at a key stage in his career and I believe his best season is ahead of him in a Hartlepool United shirt.

"He will bring combativeness and a desire to dominate the middle third of the pitch, ensuring we have the energy to enable us to regain possession and attack quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When you look at Nathan's background and the coaches he has worked for, it instantly showcases the type of resilience and character that he possesses.

"Myself and Joe Monks made Nathan a priority from the very start and it's very promising that we are able to sign this calibre of player.

"His winning mentality further adds to the dressing room that is growing with these psychological attributes.