Halifax Courier journalist Tom Scargill believes new recruit Jack Hunter can be the ball-winner Hartlepool United were lacking for so much of last season.

The 26-year-old became manager Darren Sarll's second signing of the summer earlier this month after two years at Halifax.

He was a regular in Chris Millington's successful side last season, playing 44 times as the Shaymen finished seventh before losing out to Solihull Moors in the play-offs.

Pools were lacking a defensive-midfielder for the majority of a disappointing campaign - Kieran Wallace, the only natural ball-winner in the squad, struggled with injuries and managed just 21, largely underwhelming, appearances - and supporters will be hoping that Hunter is the man to fill the gap.

Halifax Courier journalist Tom Scargill has backed former Shaymen midfielder Jack Hunter, who swapped West Yorkshire for the North East earlier this month, to impress at Pools.

Despite criticism from some quarters, with sections of the fanbase frustrated that Pools have made a slow start to their summer business in comparison to their National League rivals, the signing of Hunter was met with a largely positive reaction.

Just like fellow new recruits Luke Charman and Nathan Sheron, Hunter fits the profile of player that Sarll has said he is looking for; a good size, in the prime of his career, with a reputation for reliability and links to the local area.

Providing the move works out, Hunter should be able to fill the role at the base of midfield for which Pools had no natural fit last term - given his experience at screening the back four, it should mean Sarll's side are much-improved in the engine room next season.

And Scargill, who has watched the versatile new recruit week in, week out for the last two seasons, says Pools are getting a "classic holding-midfielder".

"He's your classic holding-midfielder, effective at breaking up play, tracking runners and spotting danger," he said.

"On the ball he will keep it simple and keep possession ticking over rather than picking out crossfield passes or slicing through the opposition defence.

"He's very good at providing a platform for others around him to shine, quite often he'll go unnoticed in games but he does a lot of the uglier stuff that allows him teammates to go forward and attack."

Pools now have five central-midfielders on their books, of which the likeliest starters seem to be Hunter, Sheron and Mancini.

The more defensive-minded Hunter and Sheron are likely to screen the back four, giving Mancini the freedom to operate in a more advanced role where his talents are most likely to hurt opponents - although, of course, there are still question marks surrounding the mercurial Frenchman's future and fitness.

The vastly experienced Nicky Featherstone, who turns 36 in September, signed a player-coach deal last month and is likely to be used more sparingly but will provide know-how and composure when called upon while Kieran Wallace, who struggled last term, is still sidelined.

Pools will, possibly, look to add another new face in the engine room but it's likely that Hunter, along with Sheron, will be required to do a lot of the heavy lifting at the base of Sarll's new look midfield.

Scargill has backed the former Newcastle and Gateshead man to be the ball-winner Pools need.

He said: "He's done that role well for Halifax over the last couple of seasons and now has a really good level of National League experience.