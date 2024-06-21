Halifax Courier journalist Tom Scargill backs new Hartlepool United midfielder Jack Hunter to make a positive impression in the North East
The 26-year-old became manager Darren Sarll's second signing of the summer earlier this month after two years at Halifax.
He was a regular in Chris Millington's successful side last season, playing 44 times as the Shaymen finished seventh before losing out to Solihull Moors in the play-offs.
Pools were lacking a defensive-midfielder for the majority of a disappointing campaign - Kieran Wallace, the only natural ball-winner in the squad, struggled with injuries and managed just 21, largely underwhelming, appearances - and supporters will be hoping that Hunter is the man to fill the gap.
Despite criticism from some quarters, with sections of the fanbase frustrated that Pools have made a slow start to their summer business in comparison to their National League rivals, the signing of Hunter was met with a largely positive reaction.
Just like fellow new recruits Luke Charman and Nathan Sheron, Hunter fits the profile of player that Sarll has said he is looking for; a good size, in the prime of his career, with a reputation for reliability and links to the local area.
Providing the move works out, Hunter should be able to fill the role at the base of midfield for which Pools had no natural fit last term - given his experience at screening the back four, it should mean Sarll's side are much-improved in the engine room next season.
And Scargill, who has watched the versatile new recruit week in, week out for the last two seasons, says Pools are getting a "classic holding-midfielder".
"He's your classic holding-midfielder, effective at breaking up play, tracking runners and spotting danger," he said.
"On the ball he will keep it simple and keep possession ticking over rather than picking out crossfield passes or slicing through the opposition defence.
"He's very good at providing a platform for others around him to shine, quite often he'll go unnoticed in games but he does a lot of the uglier stuff that allows him teammates to go forward and attack."
Pools now have five central-midfielders on their books, of which the likeliest starters seem to be Hunter, Sheron and Mancini.
The more defensive-minded Hunter and Sheron are likely to screen the back four, giving Mancini the freedom to operate in a more advanced role where his talents are most likely to hurt opponents - although, of course, there are still question marks surrounding the mercurial Frenchman's future and fitness.
The vastly experienced Nicky Featherstone, who turns 36 in September, signed a player-coach deal last month and is likely to be used more sparingly but will provide know-how and composure when called upon while Kieran Wallace, who struggled last term, is still sidelined.
Pools will, possibly, look to add another new face in the engine room but it's likely that Hunter, along with Sheron, will be required to do a lot of the heavy lifting at the base of Sarll's new look midfield.
Scargill has backed the former Newcastle and Gateshead man to be the ball-winner Pools need.
He said: "He's done that role well for Halifax over the last couple of seasons and now has a really good level of National League experience.
"He will need different players around him to produce the more attacking, incisive football but Hunter can be relied upon to offer a consistent level of performance in screening the defence, breaking up play and providing a platform for others to play."
