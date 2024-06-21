Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New Hartlepool United signing Nathan Sheron feels Darren Sarll's style of play made a move to the Suit Direct Stadium the perfect fit.

The 26-year-old arrives from Oldham, where he made 89 league appearances across two seasons, with a reputation for industry, tenacity and determination.

Ever since Sarll's appointment at the end of April, the former Stevenage, Yeovil and Woking boss has professed his desire to make Pools more robust and difficult to play against.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last season, the midfield three - which, for the most part, was made up of Nicky Featherstone, Tom Crawford and Callum Cooke - were too easy to play through, so supporters will be hoping that Sheron and fellow new recruit Jack Hunter will make Pools much more solid in the engine room.

Versatile midfielder Nathan Sheron, who has signed from Oldham for an undisclosed fee, is hoping Darren Sarll's style should be a perfect fit for him.

Both men are renowned for being strong in the tackle, defensive-minded and reliable - together, the pair made a combined 89 appearances last season, no mean feat in two teams who finished in the National League's top 10.

Sheron, who came through the ranks at Liverpool and gained Football League experience at Fleetwood and Harrogate, can play in midfield or across the back line, although it seems as though Sarll intends to use him predominantly in front of the defence.

Sarll's sides, while not always the most pleasing on the eye, tend to be relentless, powerful and full of running, all qualities which Sheron appears to have in abundance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporters will be hoping that Sheron and Hunter can establish a strong partnership at the base of midfield, allowing the more creative Anthony Mancini - who has recovered from a groin injury in his native France - to make things happen further forward.

Sarll's style - both on the pitch as well as off it, where he is known for being bullish, demanding and no nonsense - will not appeal to everyone, but it has the potential to suit the hard-working Sheron perfectly.

And the versatile midfielder, who has signed for an undisclosed fee and becomes Sarll's third new recruit of the summer, admitted that the manager's approach helped convince him to sign for Pools.

"I'm proud to be here, I'm made up to be here," he told the official club website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I spoke to the manager a few weeks ago and he was really keen to get me up here.