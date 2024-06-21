New Hartlepool United signing Nathan Sheron feels Darren Sarll's style of play should suit him "to a tee"
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 26-year-old arrives from Oldham, where he made 89 league appearances across two seasons, with a reputation for industry, tenacity and determination.
Ever since Sarll's appointment at the end of April, the former Stevenage, Yeovil and Woking boss has professed his desire to make Pools more robust and difficult to play against.
Last season, the midfield three - which, for the most part, was made up of Nicky Featherstone, Tom Crawford and Callum Cooke - were too easy to play through, so supporters will be hoping that Sheron and fellow new recruit Jack Hunter will make Pools much more solid in the engine room.
Both men are renowned for being strong in the tackle, defensive-minded and reliable - together, the pair made a combined 89 appearances last season, no mean feat in two teams who finished in the National League's top 10.
Sheron, who came through the ranks at Liverpool and gained Football League experience at Fleetwood and Harrogate, can play in midfield or across the back line, although it seems as though Sarll intends to use him predominantly in front of the defence.
Sarll's sides, while not always the most pleasing on the eye, tend to be relentless, powerful and full of running, all qualities which Sheron appears to have in abundance.
Supporters will be hoping that Sheron and Hunter can establish a strong partnership at the base of midfield, allowing the more creative Anthony Mancini - who has recovered from a groin injury in his native France - to make things happen further forward.
Sarll's style - both on the pitch as well as off it, where he is known for being bullish, demanding and no nonsense - will not appeal to everyone, but it has the potential to suit the hard-working Sheron perfectly.
And the versatile midfielder, who has signed for an undisclosed fee and becomes Sarll's third new recruit of the summer, admitted that the manager's approach helped convince him to sign for Pools.
"I'm proud to be here, I'm made up to be here," he told the official club website.
"I spoke to the manager a few weeks ago and he was really keen to get me up here.
"Just the way he explained how he wants his team to play, and what he wants from me, I think it suits me down to a tee and I'm really happy to be here."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.