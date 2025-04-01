Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Halifax Town manager Chris Millington slammed some "really questionable refereeing" following his side's narrow 1-0 defeat to Hartlepool United on Saturday.

Referee James Westgate was at the centre of controversy at the weekend after ruling in favour of Pools at a number of important moments in a tightly contested game. Millington was particularly irked by Westgate's decision to award Pools a free-kick in the lead up to Reyes Cleary's winning goal when Adam Alimi-Adetoro was penalised for grabbing hold of Mani Dieseruvwe's shirt. Halifax fans were incensed in the second half when the man in the middle waved away two vociferous penalty appeals, although neither Billy Sass-Davies nor Tom Parkes appeared to commit fouls in the respective incidents.

The pitch at The Shay was also a significant factor in the outcome of the game. Conditions in West Yorkshire are notoriously difficult, with Millington's men sharing their ground with rugby league side Halifax Panthers; Town were forced to play three of their home games away from The Shay last season, while Millington has blamed the pitch for the club's current injury crisis.

Certainly, Pools adapted to the conditions better and were more direct than the home team, firing long balls into Mani Dieseruvwe and Gary Madine. Halifax, by contrast, were lacking a natural number nine after Zak Emmerson was ruled out, leaving the diminutive Jamie Cooke and Luca Thomas to lead the line; the powerful figure of Daniel Nkrumah, who signed on loan from Middlesbrough on Friday, made a difference after his belated introduction nine minutes from time. The contrasting front lines allowed Pools to go long, negating the unpredictable bounce of the pitch, while Halifax were forced to try and build through the thirds despite the surface being plainly unsuited to their efforts.

Halifax boss Chris Millington criticised both the performance of referee James Westgate and the condition of the pitch at The Shay after his side suffered a third defeat in four games, losing 1-0 to a rejuvenated Hartlepool United. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Millington, speaking to Halifax's official website after his side suffered a third defeat in four games, was left frustrated with what he felt were refereeing mistakes as well as the challenging conditions in West Yorkshire.

"We're feeling disappointed," he said.

"I think two factors have probably influenced the game more than anything. Some really questionable refereeing has caused a big issue. For some reason, every foul that got claimed by Hartlepool in the first half was blown up for. Even the one that resulted in their goal was soft, it was more given for the shout than the actual contact I think. He's also given a number of our lads yellow cards when they're clearly not yellow cards. The refereeing performance in the first half set us back.

"When a team's got a 1-0 lead at this stage in the season on this pitch, they're going to sit in and it's very difficult to break them down. We're not blessed with the type of finances and resources where we can have a Mani Dieseruvwe and a Gary Madine up top and we can just lump balls into the box. We have to play our way in and that's very difficult on this pitch. We've had a number of times when very, very talented, technical footballers haven't been able to make good passes because of the surface, because of the way the ball's bobbled into them.

"We're frustrated, we're disappointed. There are two factors outside of our control that have undermined our ability to get a result. We're going to have other teams come here and do exactly the same because that's what they're set up to do. We're going to have to find a way to deal with it.