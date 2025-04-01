Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United defender David Ferguson has hailed Reyes Cleary as the best one v one attacker in the National League.

The 20-year-old has produced a number of eye-catching performances since arriving on loan from West Brom in January, scoring his third goal in four matches as Pools recorded back-to-back wins for the first time in five months after beating Halifax at the weekend.

When he first arrived at the Prestige Group Stadium, Cleary was described as being capable of playing out wide or up front. However, following Anthony Limbrick's switch to a 3-5-2 formation, the youngster has found himself lining up at left-wing-back for large parts of his loan spell.

Although he has rarely, if ever, played in the more defensive position before in his career, Cleary has looked a natural in the new role, scoring three of his four Pools goals so far from wing-back.

The 20-year-old has scored three goals in has last four games and has established a good relationship with David Ferguson in recent weeks. Picture by Frank Reid.

Crucially, his relationship with David Ferguson on the left side has allowed him to venture forward almost at will. Ferguson, who is closing in on 250 Pools appearances, has been operating as one of three centre-backs after breaking back into the side following a serious injury to new signing Jack Robinson. His experience and communication have been vital in allowing Cleary the freedom to drive up the pitch, while also letting him know when he needs to track back and focus on his defensive work. With the relationship blossoming, Ferguson has hailed his teammate, who Limbrick described as being good enough to play in the Football League last month, as one of the best attackers in the National League.

"Since he's come in, it's been about understanding the person you've got in front of you," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"When you see Reyes in a one v one position, you've just got to give him the ball. For me, that's all I've done. I've encouraged him and I know, in this system, I don't want him getting dragged back alongside me. It's more or less about being in certain positions so that when we win it back, he's on.

"A lot of teams now are seeing how dangerous he is and they're trying to double up on him or get tight, but then he spins them. It might look open on my left side, on the outside shoulder, but at the same time I know that when the ball does go to him, he's away and he's creating something.

"In and around the box, he's such a threat. One v one, I actually think he's the best in the league, seriously. He's such a good threat and you'd rather have him up there. I'd rather sacrifice being one v one at the back and dealing with that than dragging him back to be secure; I'd rather they worry about us than we worry about them."