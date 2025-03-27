Halifax Town sign highly rated Bolton Wanderers attacker ahead of Hartlepool United visit
The Shaymen have moved to strengthen their side following a number of injuries to important players, signing former West Ham defender Sean Tarima, goalkeeper Toby Savin and attacking-midfielder Eze.
Eze arrives having been impressing on loan at National League North promotion-chasers Chorley, scoring three goals in 24 games.
Having started out in Chelsea's academy, Eze signed for Derby in 2021. Following a brief spell in the East Midlands, he joined Norwich in 2022, scoring two goals in six appearances during a loan spell at National League North side Warrington Town last season. Eze was released by the Canaries in the summer but did enough to convince League One side Bolton Wanderers to pick him up following a successful trial. He made his Halifax debut during Tuesday night's goalless draw with Woking, coming on as a late substitute, and could be set to start for the first time when Pools visit West Yorkshire this weekend.
"He's someone we've been watching for a long time," manager Chris Millington told the Halifax club website.
"His performances at Chorley have been excellent and he's just the type of lad we like - he's a ball-carrier, dribbler, he's creative. You saw towards the end there (against Woking) where he struck a fierce shot and on another day might have scored."
