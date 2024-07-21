Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll says Saturday’s convincing win over North East neighbours South Shields was the result of everything the team has been striving towards.

Pools bounced back from Tuesday night’s 3-1 defeat at Scarborough Athletic in impressive style with a 5-0 victory at the 1st Cloud Arena.

All the goals game in the first half and included a hat-trick for last season’s top scorer Mani Dieseruvwe.

Pools showed no mercy scoring three goals in as many minutes.

Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll is pleased with the side's progress during pre-season. Picture by FRANK REID

Reflecting on the performance, Sarll told the club website: “I think the pleasing thing was the progression from game to game, especially with our intensity, and our aggression is getting stronger and stronger.

“The goals were a by-product of aiming the ball high. We have tried to make that our USP (unique selling point) from the word go with everything we have done with recruitment.”The boss added: “It was nice to see the goals go in in such quick succession because it just showed they were ready to go again and press again.”

South Shields made a number of changes in the second half to try to find a way back.

But Pools held firm and even survived a late 86-minute penalty for the hosts when Hartlepool’s trialist goalkeeper saved the shot.

Their next friendly is against Sunderland U21s at home on Saturday, July 27.

They then face Scunthorpe United on Tuesday, July 30, and finally a Nottingham Forest B team on Saturday, August 3, both at Victoria Park.

The season proper gets underway on Saturday, August 10.