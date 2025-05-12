Hartlepool-born attacking-midfielder Harry Chapman has been released by National League title winners Barnet.

The 27-year-old signed for the Bees last summer but struggled with injuries during his time at The Hive, scoring four goals in 22 appearances.

Chapman made a strong start to life in North West London, finding the net three times in his first eight games, but suffered a serious injury in October that kept him out for four months.

He returned in late February, scoring in a thumping win over Yeovil on his third appearance back in the side, as Barnet won promotion back to the Football League, clinching the title with an impressive 102 points.

Chapman, who is often linked with a move to Pools and was rumoured to be close to signing under Graeme Lee, is one of four players released by Barnet, while Joe Kizzi, Jermaine Francis and Finley Wilkinson have all been made available for transfer.

Manager Dean Brennan hailed Chapman and his fellow departing players as club legends following the publication of Barnet's retained list.

"I'd like to thank you all for what you achieved this season," he said.

"102 points is an incredible feat and you all played a part in getting there.

"You are all legends of the club and will always be welcome."