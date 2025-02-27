I am appearing at the Darlington Hippodrome on Friday night with Paul Merson and Bianca Westwood.

And I have to be honest, after Hartlepool United’s latest results, I am dreading it.

Unsurprisingly Darlo fans are never too enamoured with me for obvious reasons.

But they’ll be relishing this meeting more than most.

Because as the curtain goes up on my show, the curtain has effectively come down on Pools season with more than two months to go.

I was at Aldershot on Saturday and in the second half there was only one team who ever looked like winning as a little Irishman called Josh Barrett ran the show.

It is true we missed chances but so did the relegation-threatened home team.

We all have to face the fact that next season we will again be going to Tamworth, Yeovil, Woking and Eastleigh.

We might even be making the trip to Darlington if they manage a big finish to their campaign.

To be truthful, we don’t feel any nearer a return to the Football League than we did last season.

Of course some of the sides above us – York, Forest Green and Oldham – have much bigger budgets.

But, after their two years out of the Football League, Pools’ budget may well decrease rather than increase.

Whatever the case, there has to be a realistic chance that one or two of our better players will not be at the Vic next season, something that Pools fans have had to get used to over the years.

On a positive note, bringing in younger players like Jamie Miley, Sam Folarin and Jack Robinson could prove the way forward.

I know there will be some people already calling for the head of new coach Anthony Limbrick.

But he has had just five games which is no time to judge him and he has only lost two of those.

We have been through John Askey, Kevin Phillips and Darren Sarll recently – evidence that change isn’t always for the better.

Of course, come the summer, things will look brighter and all Poolies will no doubt look ahead with renewed optimism.

But getting out of this league again is going to be tough.

Now where did I put that tin hat? I am going to need it on Friday.