Hartlepool United 0-1 Aldershot Town: Pools' winless run goes on as goal drought continues

Pools failed to score for the fourth time in five games as they were beaten by Aldershot during a frustrating afternoon in Hampshire. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

Hartlepool United's winless run extended to six games following a frustrating 1-0 defeat at Aldershot Town on Saturday.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pools, who have now failed to score in four of their last five games, drew a blank again in Hampshire as they lost more momentum against a spirited Shots side. The visitors huffed and puffed and had a number of chances, going close through the likes of Alex Reid, Matty Daly and Luke Charman. Despite looking more threatening, Pools were denied by a string of saves from Marcus Dewhurst as well as some less than convincing finishing. The Shots, who created a number of opportunities themselves, secured the three points when Cameron Hargreaves' 20th minute strike deflected off Nathan Sheron and over Harvey Cartwright.

Whereas Pools came into the game with a rock solid defensive record having kept six clean sheets in their first nine matches, the Shots had shipped 19 goals so far this term, making the Hampshire side the National League's third leakiest back line. By contrast, Pools had failed to score in three of their last four games and a lack of goals was beginning to become a bit of a concern for Simon Grayson's side. The free-scoring Shots, meanwhile, were the division's highest scorers having found the net 22 times in their first nine games, 13 more goals than Pools had scored so far this term. It felt like a case, then, of an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object at the EBB Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pools made three changes for the long trip to Hampshire as Simon Grayson reverted to a flat back four in a bid to arrest his side's recent slump. Skipper Tom Parkes returned to the heart of the defence in place of the impressive Reiss McNally, who trudged off late on during the weekend's goalless draw with Brackley and is believed to have sustained a hamstring injury, while Jamie Miley, a surprise omission last time out, and Brad Walker were restored to midfield. Jermaine Francis and Jay Benn, still getting back up to speed following a spell on the sidelines last month, dropped to the bench.

The hosts made a bright start and, true to form, were looking to pour bodies forward at every opportunity. Pools survived a nervous moment after eight minutes when the normally unflappable Harvey Cartwright, so impressive so far this season, allowed Cameron John's back-pass to squirm underneath his foot and, much to his relief, the loose ball drifted narrowly wide of the post.

Pools, who never looked quite comfortable in their new shape, fashioned their first chance of the game in the 11th minute when Luke Charman and Nathan Sheron combined well down the right before Charman crossed for the marauding Besart Topalloj, whose header was turned behind at the near post by a sprawling Marcus Dewhurst.

The Shots, roared on by inimitable manager Tommy Widdrington in the dugout, were beginning to get the upper hand and Archy Taylor, who was looking threatening on the right flank, fired wide after Josh Barrett's pass had been deflected off Cameron John and into his path.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end, Luke Charman, lively on the right flank, tested Marcus Dewhurst with a speculative strike from range after 17 minutes. Dewhurst, who was sent off against Truro earlier in the campaign, didn't look altogether convincing but gathered Charman's effort at the second attempt after palming his initial strike into the air.

The home side took a well-deserved lead after 20 minutes when midfielder Cameron Hargreaves' shot was deflected off the boot of Nathan Sheron and over the head of Harvey Cartwright, who could do nothing as the looping ball nestled in the top corner. Pools, not for the first time, were a little slow off the mark following an Aldershot short-corner.

The atmosphere turned up a notch in the 26th minute when Besart Topalloj, who was enduring a mixed afternoon, slammed into the back of Marcus Dewhurst before pushing Archy Taylor in the chest in the resulting melee. With Dewhurst flattened and Taylor holding his face, Shots fans were calling for a red card but referee Paul Johnson, after doing well to diffuse the situation, produced a yellow.

The hosts continued to press forward and went close again after 33 minutes when Hady Ghandour, who was leading the line well, forced a save from Harvey Cartwright after Jamie Miley had his pocket picked in midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pools, despite being second best in the first half, spurned a good chance to drew level on the stroke of half time when Archy Taylor's misdirected header fell straight into the path of Alex Reid, who was let down by a poor first touch before his tame effort proved comfortable for Marcus Dewhurst.

The visitors made an enforced change at the break as Jermaine Francis replaced skipper Tom Parkes, who looked to be struggling towards the end of the opening period. It was, however, Aldershot who looked the more dangerous and went close five minutes after the restart when Archy Taylor, relentless with his forward runs, flashed an effort wide of the far post.

Pools came close to a leveller three minutes later when Matty Daly found Alex Reid with a deft flick and Reid looked to have rounded Marcus Dewhurst, only for the Shots goalkeeper to take the ball off the frontman's toes just when he looked destined to score.

The visitors were in the game but Aldershot continued to threaten and almost fashioned an opening after 54 minutes when the influential Josh Barrett picked out Archy Taylor at the back post, while at the other end Besart Topalloj, the villain of the piece in the eyes of the Shots fans, fired wide from a presentable angle on the hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pools were pressing and it was beginning to feel like an equaliser wasn't far away when Alex Reid drilled a low strike wide in the 62nd minute. Although their finishing was leaving something to be desired, the visitors were beginning to press forward and cause the Shots plenty of problems.

The Shots made three changes and managed to take the sting out of the game, going close when Harvey Cartwright parried Josh Barrett's curling effort clear of danger. Even so, Pools were continuing to probe as Alex Reid fired wide before Luke Charman and Matty Daly forced saves from Marcus Dewhurst as the clock ticked down.

The visitors introduced new man Vadaine Oliver but lost Jermaine Francis, who limped off holding his groin, as Pools huffed and puffed throughout eight minutes of added time but failed to breach Aldershot's resolute defence as they were condemned to their second defeat of the campaign.

Pools (4-2-3-1): Cartwright; Sheron, Kouogun, Parkes (c) (sub, Francis, 45 (sub, Johnson, 83)), John; Miley (sub, Benn, 75), Walker; Charman, Daly, Topalloj; Reid (sub, Oliver, 86)