Adam Campbell's late equaliser kept Hartlepool United's FA Cup hopes alive as Pools drew 1-1 with National League North side Brackley Town to set up a replay on Tuesday night.

Mani Dieseruvwe hit the post after 20 minutes but Pools were generally outplayed in the first half and were fortunate not to be more than one goal down at half time.

George Carline fired the visitors ahead with a venomous strike after 33 minutes but a combination of Brad Young, some last ditch defending from Dan Dodds and poor finishing from Morgan Roberts ensured the hosts remained in the game as Pools were, once again, booed off at the break.

Sarll made a succession of changes and Pools were much-improved in the second half, equalising late on thanks to Adam Campbell to set up a trip to Northamptonshire in midweek.

Adam Campbell equalised late on for Pools.

Pools came into the game with a mixed recent record in England's oldest and most famous cup competition.

Goals from David Ferguson and Joe Grey helped them come from behind to beat Blackpool in 2022, setting up a memorable fourth round trip to Premier League Crystal Palace.

However, Pools failed to reach the first round proper for the first time in their history last season when they were dumped out by National League North Chester, a performance and result that was seen by many as the beginning of the end for manager John Askey.

Sarll, who has a decent record in cup competitions having reached the third round of the FA Cup on three separate occasions and led Watford to the semi-final of the FA Youth Cup, made four changes from the side that came from two goals down to beat Sutton 4-3 and win at home for the first time all season.

The visitors went ahead through George Carline's venomous strike after 33 minutes.

Mani Dieseruvwe, who came off the bench to score a second half hat-trick last week, replaced Gary Madine, who dropped out of the squad with an ankle injury.

Joe Grey and Anthony Mancini, who both made an impact as substitutes against Sutton, were restored to the starting XI while Tom Parkes was back in the heart of defence after serving a one game suspension.

Darren Robinson, who was substituted after 25 minutes last Saturday, was away on international duty with Northern Ireland under-21s while Billy Sass-Davies and Adam Campbell dropped to the bench.

Pools captain Luke Waterfall has particularly fond memories of the FA Cup, having skippered Lincoln to the quarter-finals, beating the likes of Ipswich, Brighton and Burnley, in 2017.

Brackley have likewise enjoyed success in the FA Cup and have reached the second round three times in the last decade, while the Saints won the FA Trophy seven years ago.

Gavin Cowan's side have been pushing for promotion from the National League North in recent seasons and were beaten in the play-off final by Boston last term but have endured an indifferent start to the new campaign and arrived in the North East in 12th.

However, the Northamptonshire outfit looked like they were starting to gain some momentum following an impressive run of six games unbeaten in all competitions.

The Saints side included former Pools goalkeeper Jonny Maxted, who has a history of FA Cup heroics having saved a string of penalties as Guiseley reached the second round for the first time in 2017. The 30-year-old spent nine months in the North East but never actually played a game for Pools.

Experienced Brackley frontman Danny Newton played under Sarll at Stevenage and was the Boro's top scorer and player of the season in 2018.

The visitors made the livelier start and Morgan Roberts, who was picking up a few nice positions in the pocket, had a shot deflected out for a corner before George Carline, who was back in the Saints side following an injury, headed well wide from the resulting set-piece.

Roberts, who was voted in the National League North team of the season last term, forced the first save of the match from Young after six minutes with a strike from the edge of the box as Pools struggled to get going against a visiting side who looked like they fancied their chances of causing an upset.

The hosts were a bit flat in the opening exchanges but fashioned their first half chance after 13 minutes when Nathan Sheron blasted over from range before Mani Dieseruvwe failed to connect with a threatening cross from Dan Dodds, who had started the game well.

Brackley midfielder Scott Pollock had the ball in the back of the net after a quarter-of-an-hour but the former Northampton man was well offside as the rain lashed down at the Prestige Group Stadium.

Anthony Mancini, who was making his first start in five weeks, was growing into the game and his cross was turned onto the post by Mani Dieseruvwe after 20 minutes as Pools started to show signs of asserting themselves on proceedings.

Mancini and Dieseruvwe combined again seven minutes later but Dieseruvwe was unable to get a proper connection on his header following the Frenchman's corner and the visitors survived following a bit of pinball in the box.

The lively Morgan Roberts was proving the visitors best attacking outlet and had his side's best chance of the game when he found himself bearing down on goal but Brad Young, making his FA Cup debut, produced a sharp low save to keep Pools on level terms.

However, Pools weren't level for much longer and went behind when former Chesterfield man George Carline fired the Saints in front with a well-struck effort from the edge of the box that nestled into Young's bottom corner in the 33rd minute.

Fans were growing increasingly frustrated and boos were starting to ring around the ground but Pools were struggling to offer any sort of response to going behind and their predicament almost got even worse five minutes later. Tom Parkes gave the ball away with a loose pass and Matt Lowe drove forward, finding Scott Newton before Dan Dodds came to the rescue with a decisive defensive intervention.

The hosts survived another heart in mouth moment before half time when Scott Pollock powered past Luke Waterfall, who had endured a torrid first half, and squared to Morgan Roberts, who looked set to score from close range but appeared to lose his balance at the crucial moment and his mishit effort ballooned up into the arms of Brad Young.

Pools, who were fortunate to only be one down at the break, were booed off again at half time having failed to get to grips with Brackley's lively forward line or deal with Scott Pollock's marauding runs from midfield. Sarll and his side had left themselves needing to perform a second half rescue act for the second week running.

Sarll, who was joined by Lennie Lawrence in the dugout again for the second half, didn't make any changes at the break but waited less than 10 minutes before pulling the trigger as Nicky Featherstone, Roshaun Mathurin and Billy Sass-Davies replaced Greg Sloggett, Luke Charman and Luke Waterfall.

And the substitutes made an instant impact, lifting the crowd and adding some much-needed impetus to the home side's performance. Featherstone produced a couple of nice passes in the final third and had a shot blocked, while Mathurin looked a threat from the flank and Sass-Davies appeared to sure things up at the back somewhat.

However, the visitors were still a real threat from balls in-behind and Morgan Roberts almost stole in after Tom Parkes sold Brad Young short with a mishit back-pass but the Leicester loanee spared the defender's blushes, charging out to thwart the Saints attacker with his legs.

Mani Dieseruvwe went close on the hour after the Saints failed to deal with a bouncing ball, turning his man and forcing a smart reaction save from Maxted while the home side had strong appeals for a spot-kick turned down after Nathan Sheron's driving effort deflected up onto a Brackley hand, albeit from close range.

Referee Darius Bradley waved away another appeal for a penalty with a little over 20 minutes to go after Scott Pollock's strong challenge on Joe Grey as a much-improved Pools pressed for an equaliser.

The visitors continued to offer an outlet of their own and went close to doubling their lead in the 71st minute when Dan Dodds cleared Max Lowe's looping effort off the line.

Pools were at least looking to make more of an effort to build from the back and a flowing move, started when Tom Parkes was allowed to drive out of defence and spread the ball wide to Joe Grey, almost led to an equaliser but Roshaun Mathurin's touch let him down when he was poised to strike.

Mani Dieseruvwe blasted over from inside the box before Pools switched to three at the back after Adam Campbell replaced David Ferguson.

The hosts were beginning to turn the screw and Brackley survived a remarkable goalmouth scramble 10 minutes from time after good link-up play between Featherstone and Mathurin. Mani Dieseruvwe went close, Mancini tried a square pass when he might well have shot and Campbell had a strike blocked. It was courageous, bodies on the line stuff from the resolute visitors.

The home side finally breached Brackley's determined defence five minutes from time when Adam Campbell scored his first Pools goal. It all came from a superb turn from Roshaun Mathruin, who beat the tiring Scott Pollock all ends up before sliding in Mani Dieseruvwe, whose shot was parried into the path of Campbell, who lashed home a late leveller. There was more than a suspicion of offside about the goal, with Campbell hardly daring to celebrate, and the visitors were incensed about the linesman's decision.

There were five minutes of added time but few chances of note as the tie headed to a replay, with Pools set to travel to Northamptonshire on Tuesday evening. Both sides will be in Monday night's draw for the first round proper.

Pools: Young; Dodds, Waterfall (c) (sub, Sass-Davies, 53), Parkes, Ferguson (sub, Campbell, 75); Sheron, Sloggett (sub, Featherstone, 53); Grey, Mancini, Charman (sub, Mathurin, 53); Dieseruvwe.

Brackley: Maxted; Dean (c), Lilly, Lyttle; Carline, Bates, Pollock (sub, Hall, 85), Byrne, Lowe (sub, Craig, 82); Newton, Roberts.

Att: 2,012 (49 away).