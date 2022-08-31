Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ndjoli gave Pools a commanding lead with two instinctive finishes from inside the area as they opened their Papa Johns Trophy campaign with a win.

Paul Hartley cut an upbeat figure after the game with the hope now being it can translate into their league form.

And here are some of the key takeaways from a successful night at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Rollin Menayese made a positive return to the Hartlepool United starting line-up against Harrogate Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Back three is the way forward

After enduring a challenging afternoon against League Two leaders Leyton Orient as a back four, Hartley reverted to a back three for the EFL Trophy opener with the re-introduction of Walsall loan defender Rollin Menayese.

Menayese partnered Alex Lacey and Euan Murray with Jamie Sterry and Brody Paterson, in for David Ferguson, flanking in wing-back roles.

And immediately there was much more composure and solidity to Pools as a defensive unit.

Hartlepool United celebrated their first win of the season over Harrogate Town in the Papa Johns Trophy. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

It can be suggested that Harrogate do not necessarily impose the same threat as Leyton Orient, and that a Papa Johns Trophy tie does not exude the same intensity as say a League Two fixture, but having been fragile in defence this season, Pools needed an evening of structure.

Menayese’s presence appeared to bring an element of calmness to both Lacey and Murray and the trio worked well with one another.

While Pools did, at times, have to ride their luck with goalkeeper Ben Killip forced into a number of fine saves to preserve their lead, this is now Pools’ third clean sheet in eight games across all competitions - all three of which have come when starting out with three centre-backs.

Although injuries and suspensions will play their part, it seems apparent that Pools operate better, defensively, in a three as opposed to two.

Ben Killip made a number of important saves for Hartlepool United against Harrogate Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

A strong selection

Hartley made just four changes from the side who lost at Leyton Orient, one of which was enforced due to an injury picked up by striker Josh Umerah, as he went with a strong XI.

That was an important decision, and the right one.

Hartley said afterwards ‘we needed to win,’ and that showed. You can’t overstate the importance of being able to get off the mark, irrespective of the competition.

But by picking a strong XI, particularly the inclusion of Lacey and Murray following a tough afternoon against Leyton Orient, it allowed them to quickly build back up their confidence.

Murray was immediately much more aggressive when dealing with the direct ball and delivered the kind of no nonsense performance needed from your defender.

Lacey, too, grew in confidence as the game wore on and gave a mature display.

That will do both players the world of good heading back into the league at Colchester United this weekend.

Ben Killip

Behind that back three however is a goalkeeper enjoying some good form.

After cementing his spot as Pools’ No.1 last season Killip has upped his levels over the last 12 months and is establishing himself as a solid goalkeeper.

At 2-0 up, Killip made a superb stop to keep out Jaheim Headley’s goal bound header low to his right.

After the break, it was the turn of ex-Pools loan striker Luke Armstrong to be thwarted not once, but twice.

Even as the game made its way into second half stoppage time, Killip was determined to hold onto his clean sheet with another excellent save to keep out Jack Muldoon.

And on the one occasion Killip was beaten, captain Nicky Featherstone was on hand to clear from the line.

“The clean sheet was really satisfying and that comes down to [the goalkeeper] and the back-line,” said Hartley.

“He’s a good goalkeeper. He’s been terrific since I've come in.

“He's got a good attitude to the game, he trains really well and wants to do well. I’ve got a lot of time for him.”

Crawford’s return

Tom Crawford has struggled for game time this season, despite a fairly encouraging pre-season, starting just once prior to this EFL Trophy tie.

The midfielder came on midway through the second half at Leyton Orient and was immediately involved when winning the penalty which reduced the deficit to 3-2.

As a result, Crawford was rewarded with a starting shirt against Harrogate and did his chances of keeping that shirt no harm.

Crawford deployed something of a hybrid role in linking midfield to attack but was often seen drifting into the half-spaces on the left, with both goals coming from that area of the field in the first half.

Crawford’s close control and clever feet were a theme throughout the night as Harrogate struggled to find an answer.

Alongside Mouhamed Niang, most of Pools’ positive work went through Crawford, with the 23-year-old agonisingly close to ending the goal of the season award already when trying his luck from all of 40-yards.

That strike alone demonstrated the confidence Crawford had built up within the game and he has given himself every chance of remaining involved when Pools return to league duty.

Striker instinct

With Umerah missing through injury, the onus fell on Ndjoli as the central striker and he did not let his manager down.

Ndjoli admitted he is comfortable anywhere along the forward line when saying: “I trust the manager to know what kind of team we’re playing against and what kind of back four he thinks I’ll have a great time against,” and that certainly worked here.

Ndjoli ran the channels well to give Harrogate’s back three something to think about.

But it was his alertness inside the penalty area which pleased Hartley, with both goals something you would consider as real ‘striker’ goals when being in the right place at the right time.

“Two easy goals. Two simple goals. That’s where you want your striker, in the middle of the goal,” Hartley said post-match.