Paul Hartley celebrated his first win as Hartlepool United manager with two goal hero Mikael Ndjoli. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Mikael Ndjoli scored twice as Pools also kept a clean sheet to start their EFL Trophy campaign with a victory and bring an end to a seven game streak without a win to start the new season.

“It’s nice to have that feeling again of winning football matches,” said Hartley.

“They put on a strong performance tonight. I felt our attitude was good to the game, and our work rate, and we played some really good football.

Mikael Ndjoli celebrates as Hartlepool United earn their first win of the season against HarrogateTown. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“We got a little break with the goal but sometimes you need breaks, we’ve not had many this year.

“But it’s just nice to have that feeling again in terms of winning.

“We had to win,” added Hartley.

“We’ve not got off to the best start in the league and we all know that. We’ve not performed to our levels. We’ve been OK in some games but not enough.

“Tonight we needed a bit of freshness into the team. We would have had more if we’d have had a better start to the season because it’s such a tough period, but the lads who came in did really well.”

Hartley made four changes to the side who were beaten at Leyton Orient at the weekend but of the seven who retained their spots included Ndjoli, who made his home debut.

And the 23-year-old repaid the faith shown in him by scoring his first goals for the club.

Ndjoli was twice on hand from close range in the first half to convert as Pools’ relationship with the Papa Johns Trophy continued, having reached the semi-finals last season.

“They were two easy goals. Two simple goals,” Hartley said of Ndjoli.

“That’s where you want your striker, in the middle of the goal.

“We got a little bit fortunate but you earn your breaks sometimes. You earn a little bit of luck.