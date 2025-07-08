Hartlepool United 3-0 FC Hartlepool: Pools make winning start to pre-season campaign

Goals from a trialist, Sam Folarin and Kian Foreman helped Hartlepool United make a winning start to their pre-season campaign against FC Hartlepool. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United began their pre-season campaign with a comfortable 3-0 win over a spirited FC Hartlepool on Tuesday evening.

Pools produced a decent enough performance - even if it was not the most spectacular - in a game that was more about getting minutes into the players' legs than anything else as new manager Simon Grayson, who replaced Anthony Limbrick last month, made a winning start to life in the North East.

Still, it felt important that Pools got off to a reasonable start on the pitch following a dramatic few months off it. Grayson, the latest manager to brave the Victoria Park dugout in the hope of bucking the depressing recent trend of managerial failure, readily admitted to "some unrest within the town and the football club" but expressed his determination to help lead Pools to, at least, the play-offs next season.

If that's the case, then Pools have a lot of work to do but there are at long last some positive signs. Pools have made a strong start to their summer's recruitment despite losing ground on most of their National League rivals, welcoming five new faces, while Grayson, who has already won four promotions in English football, looks to be settling into life in the North East well following spells managing in India and Nepal.

Pools fielded two almost entirely different XIs either side of half time in a game that very much had the feel of a pre-season friendly, although there were one or two flashes of quality from both sides.

FC Hartlepool, who begin their Northern League Division Two campaign later this month, made the brighter start as they looked to get into the faces of the higher level opposition and almost took a surprise lead when Mikey McGee fired narrowly wide after four minutes.

Pools, who started the game in a 3-5-2 formation before switching to a flat back four in the second half, grew into the contest and Adam Campbell forced a save from George Briggs, one of a number of impressive stops from the FC Hartlepool goalkeeper, before Luke Charman fired wide from close range in the seventh minute.

The visitors dominated the ball but were a bit pedestrian with some of their passing, although Brad Walker, who returned to Victoria Park last month having made 123 Pools appearances at the beginning of his career, was looking assured in the engine room.

For all their patient build-up play, Pools looked most threatening from set-pieces and both Walker and skipper Tom Parkes forced sharp saves from the sprawling Briggs from corners.

Pools took the lead five minutes before half time when one of the trialists, who led the line but had a quiet first half up until this point, latched onto Campbell Darcy's hopeful ball forward and poked beyond the onrushing Briggs, who might have been better off staying on his goalline.

Grayson made nine changes at the break - two of the first half trialists remained - as Pools, who were wearing their newly unveiled orange away strip for the first time, looked to turn up the heat. Pools were more purposeful at the start of the second half and Sam Folain, who looked sharp after being introduced at half time, doubled his side's lead in the 56th minute with a low strike from the edge of the box, which the diving Briggs was unable to keep out despite getting his fingertips to the effort.

Pools made it 3-0 just after the hour when Kian Foreman, who was among the standout performers in the second half, lashed home from close range after more good work from the fleet-footed Folarin, who struggled to make much of an impact last season following his January arrival from Harrogate but will be keenly hoping to kick on this term.

A bit of the sting went out of the game in the final half an hour although FC Hartlepool, who were well organised, resolute and spirited throughout, continued to give a good account of themselves right up until the final whistle in front of a bumper crowd of 1,516 at Grayfields Enclosure.