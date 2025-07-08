Experienced striker Danny Johnson, who arrives following a spell at League Two Walsall, will have big shoes to fill next season after the prolific Mani Dieseruvwe signed for National League rivals Rochdale. Picture by Tim Thursfield.

The excitement and optimism that followed the signing of experienced forward Danny Johnson on Friday didn't last long.

Less than an hour after Pools confirmed the arrival of the 32-year-old, who leaves after a successful spell with League Two Walsall, the club revealed that Mani Dieseruvwe had left "in order to pursue opportunities elsewhere". Fans didn't have to wait long to find out what "elsewhere" meant as Dieseruvwe signed for National League rivals Rochdale.

Johnson, who returns to Victoria Park having had a spell in the club's academy 15 years ago, has big shoes to fill. Dieseruvwe, who signed for Pools in the summer of 2023 having scored 14 goals for Halifax in the 2022/23 season - at the time, the forward's best goalscoring return in a single campaign - leaves Victoria Park following two prolific years.

In his first season, the 30-year-old bagged a remarkable 25 goals in all competitions, including 23 in the National League, earning a call-up to the England C squad in the process. His 20th league goal, a decisive penalty in a 1-0 win over Halifax in March, saw Dieseruvwe write his name into the Hartlepool United history books, becoming just the fourth Pools player to reach the 20-goal milestone in the last 50 years.

Despite one or two leaner spells last term - not least at the beginning of the season under Darren Sarll, when he was asked to operate as a more conventional target man and scored just twice in his first 12 games, losing his place in the side - Dieseruvwe still finished the campaign with 18 goals. He made more history when he came off the bench to score a hat-trick in a remarkable 4-3 win over Sutton in October, becoming the first ever Pools player to take home the match ball after starting the game as a substitute.

While his goals will doubtless be difficult to replace, Dieseruvwe proved to be more than just a goalscorer. Tall, powerful, athletic and impressively dynamic for someone of his size, the frontman became integral to how Pools played, capable of providing a link between the front line and the engine room, holding the ball up, operating with his back to goal or running in-behind. He was also a huge asset at set-pieces in both boxes and ranks as one of the best defensive headers of the ball the club has ever seen.

It was a bitter, although not altogether unsurprising, blow to lose the frontman this summer. Dieseruvwe was first offered a new contract in January, along with fellow forward Joe Grey, but opted to sit tight and wait to see how things at Pools - almost always unpredictable and uncertain - developed. The popular frontman met new boss Simon Grayson for talks last month, but the relentless pursuit of Rochdale's Jimmy McNulty convinced him to swap Victoria Park for Spotland, signing a two-year deal in Greater Manchester. Dieseruvwe, who has helped both Salford and Grimsby win promotion to the Football League in the past, will be hoping to fire Dale to League Two next term; McNulty's side finished fourth last season before being beaten in the play-off semi-finals.

New recruit Danny Johnson certainly looks to be a serviceable replacement, even though fans might have been hoping to see him partner Dieseruvwe up front next season rather than take his place in the side. The experienced forward arrives after leaving Walsall, where he scored 29 goals in 88 games, including a hat-trick against Pools on the opening day of the 2022/23 campaign. He was part of the Saddlers side that reached the League Two play-offs last term, although he found himself in and out of the team, bagging eight goals in 30 appearances.

Elsewhere, his goalscoring record is reasonably impressive. Having come through the ranks at Middlesbrough and then Pools, where he scored 21 goals for the club's youth team in the 2010/11 season but was released without making his senior debut, Johnson spent time at the likes of Real Murcia B, Harrogate and Billingham Synthonia.

It was at Northern League side Guisborough Town that Johnson really made his name, scoring 59 goals in the 2013/14 season and earning a move to Championship side Cardiff City. Although he never made a senior appearance in Wales, Johnson has gone on to carve out an impressive career, turning out for the likes of Gateshead, where he scored 44 goals in 110 matches, Motherwell, Dundee, Leyton Orient and Mansfield.

The fact is that Dieseruvwe will be extremely difficult to replace. Nonetheless, the signing of Johnson looks to be a shrewd bit of business. Perhaps the biggest challenge for Pools will be to create enough goalscoring opportunities to allow Johnson, who is less dynamic than Dieseruvwe but might have a claim to be a more clinical finisher, to thrive. The signing of Jermaine Francis, who arrives from Barnet having impressed on loan for Braintree last season, scoring against Pools, should add some much-needed pace and purpose to the Pools front line.

So, while Johnson does not seem to be, as such, a like for like Dieseruvwe replacement, fans are hoping he will prove to be similarly successful at Victoria Park. Finding someone to seamlessly step into Dieseruvwe's shoes - both in terms of goalscoring output and all-round play - might well have been an impossible task. Yet if Pools can be more coherent as a team and less reliant on the excellence of one man, then next season could be a successful one. Danny Johnson could well be an important piece of Simon Grayson's puzzle.

