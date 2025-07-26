Hartlepool United 3-0 Leeds United XI: Pools continue impressive form as legendary midfielder celebrates testimonial

Hartlepool United hosted a Leeds United XI as Pools honoured legendary midfielder Nicky Featherstone's testimonial on Saturday. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United maintained their 100 per cent record in pre-season thanks to a comfortable 3-0 win over a Leeds United XI on a day that was all about one man - legendary midfielder Nicky Featherstone.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools

Second half goals from Jack Hunter, Danny Johnson and trialist Josh Donaldson helped Pools to a fifth win in a row as the club marked Featherstone's testimonial.

Pools lined up in a 3-4-1-2 formation in the first half of Saturday's game, with new signings Danny Johnson and Alex Reid starting alongside one another for the first time; Johnson came into the match with two goals in his last two appearances, while Reid marked his debut with an 89th minute winner against a Rangers XI last week. Veteran midfielder Nicky Featherstone, who was celebrating his testimonial fixture, started among the substitutes. The 36-year-old, who is heading into his 12th season at Victoria Park, has played a remarkable 452 games for Pools and is the club's third highest appearance maker of all-time. Earlier in the week, new Pools boss Simon Grayson hailed the midfielder, who was part of the side that completed the memorable 'great escape' in 2015 and won promotion back to the Football League in 2021, as a club legend.

For their part, Leeds named a strong side that included Sunderland-born attacker Sam Greenwood and striker Patrick Bamford, who was told by manager Daniel Farke that he was "not in my plans" ahead of the new Premier League season and now looks to be on the hunt for a new club. Darryl Ombang, who spent time on loan with Pools towards the back end of last term, started in goal for Leeds while Joe Gelhardt, who impressed during a stint at Hull last season, lined up in attack. Veteran Jonny Howson, who left Middlesbrough at the beginning of the week having made 341 appearances at the Riverside, started among the substitutes.

Following a guard of honour for the legendary Featherstone, who was joined by his son Jax and daughter Hattie as he made his way onto the Victoria Park pitch, Pools made a really bright start to the game and the marauding Besart Topalloj drew the first save of the contest after three minutes when he tested Darryl Ombang from the edge of the box. The hosts continued to press forward and Danny Johnson tried his luck twice in the opening 10 minutes, firing narrowly wide after six minutes before blasting over in the 10th minute.

Leeds grew into the game and went close to taking the lead after 17 minutes when neat combination play between Louie Dudle and Patrick Bamford unleashed Joe Gelhardt before the attacker, who looks set to leave Elland Road permanently this summer, dinked an effort over Adam Smith's crossbar.

Both sides had chances before the break. Jermaine Francis, who scored eight goals in 29 National League games for Braintree last season, fired wide after 41 minutes while Adam Smith had to react quickly to thwart Patrick Bamford on the stroke of half time.

Pools, who made one change at the break as Luke Charman replaced Alex Reid, started the second half well and Danny Johnson fired over the bar two minutes after the restart before Reiss McNally headed straight at Darryl Ombang from a Jermaine Francis corner in the 50th minute.

Leeds, who had five 17-year-olds as well as a handful of experienced heads in their side, were under the cosh and the recently introduced Charman crashed an effort against the crossbar in the 56th minute.

The moment that pretty much all the fans inside Victoria Park had been waiting for arrived a minute later when Featherstone, one of the club's greatest servants and finest midfielders, was introduced to a standing ovation in place of Brad Walker. Leeds introduced their own experienced midfielder moments later when Jonny Howson, eight months Featherstone's senior, entered the fray.

Pools took the lead in the 65th minute - and it was fitting that Featherstone was involved in the goal. The metronomic midfielder combined well with Danny Johnson and Jack Hunter, driving forward, fired an effort into the bottom left-hand corner to give the hosts the advantage.

Pools doubled their lead five minutes later when the unfortunate Darryl Ombang parried Besart Topalloj's header straight into the chest of Danny Johnson and the ball rebounded into the back of the net, the experienced striker's third goal in as many games.

The home side completed the scoring three minutes from time when former Newcastle forward Josh Donaldson, who has impressed since arriving on trial earlier this summer, produced a cool finish after good work from the purposeful Jamie Miley.