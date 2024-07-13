Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United continued their pre-season preparations with a 3-0 win at historic West Auckland Town.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First half goals from Adam Campbell and Mani Dieseruvwe as well as a late strike from frontman Bailey Adamson, who is on trial, helped them to a comfortable victory over the Northern League Division One outfit.

Manager Darren Sarll named a strong side in the first half, sending out a less experienced XI after the break, with defender Dan Dodds making it through 45 minutes, 322 days after he sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury against AFC Fylde last August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Auckland, meanwhile, who were beaten in last season's Northern League Division One play-off final, had Josh Scott and Lee Hume in their side, both of whom came through the ranks at Pools, with midfielder Hume spending five years at Victoria Park before turning professional with local rivals Darlington.

New signing Adam Campbell scored for Hartlepool United in a friendly on July 13.

West have a unique claim to fame, having twice won the Sir Thomas Lipton Trophy, one of the world's first international football tournaments and a precursor to the World Cup, beating the likes of Stuttgart, Zurich and Juventus, lifting the title in 1909 and 1911.

Upon returning home from their second triumph, financial difficulties meant that the club were forced to pawn the prestigious trophy to the landlady of the local hotel, where it remained until 1960 when a village appeal raised the funds to allow West to buy it back.

However, it was stolen in 1994 and never found, although an exact replica remains on show in the West Auckland Working Men's Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday's fixture might have been a far cry from the glory days of West's international success, but the visit of a former Football League side, who included a number of their biggest names in their XI, attracted a healthy crowd and proved a memorable occasion.

Darren Sarll named a number of his first-teamers in his first half side, giving travelling fans a first chance to see Mani Dieseruvwe, who bagged 25 goals last term, and new recruit Adam Campbell in action together.

There were one or two notable absentees, although Sarll admitted earlier in the week that a few of his players were nursing minor bumps, bruises and niggles, with Luke Waterfall, Anthony Mancini and Luke Charman all missing out.

Pools took the lead after 13 minutes when Campbell, who scored seven goals in 48 appearances for a Crawley Town side who secured an unlikely promotion to League One last season, latched onto a loose ball and slotted in the opening goal via the inside of the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home side gave a good account of themselves and there wasn't much to separate the two teams until Mani Dieseruvwe, who became just the fourth Pools player in the last 50 years to score at least 20 league goals in a single season, doubled his side's lead after good work by David Ferguson and Adam Campbell.

The visitors made 10 changes at half time, with only trialist D'Amani Mellor, who spent last season on loan with Sutton and then Rochdale, remaining on the flank.

It was a momentous 45 minutes for Dan Dodds, who appeared to make it through his long-awaited return without any issues.

In the second half, West goalkeeper Nick Liversedge produced a handful of smart stops to keep his side in the game while at the other end, Hartlepool's goalkeeper, a trialist introduced at the break, turned former Hebburn winger James Harrison's effort round the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pools added a third with four minutes of normal time remaining when Nicky Featherstone, who added his considerable experience to an otherwise youthful second half XI, picked out Adamson, who scored a brace in last weekend's emphatic win over FC Hartlepool and has made an impact during his trial with the club, and the teenage forward made it 3-0 with a well-taken finish.

Pools continue their pre-season preparations next week, with Darren Sarll's side taking on Scarborough on Tuesday evening and visiting South Shields, who were beaten 5-0 by Sunderland earlier this afternoon, on Saturday.