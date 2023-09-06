Watch more videos on Shots!

Dieseruvwe is already proving to be a shrewd piece of business from Hartlepool manager John Askey after the striker arrived in the summer following his FC Halifax Town exit.

Dieseruvwe scored 13 times for the Shaymen last season and is well on his way to eclipsing that with Hartlepool having found the back of the net six times for Pools – five of those coming in the opening month of the season.

The striker missed the opening day defeat at Barnet due to a suspension carried over from last season but has been a regular in Askey’s starting line-up since, contributing six goals in as many games.

Hartlepool United's Emmanuel Dieseruvwe has been named National League player of the month for August. Picture by FRANK REID

Dieseruvwe marked his Hartlepool debut with two goals against Gateshead at the Suit Direct Stadium including a 90th minute winner.

The 28-year-old added three more goals to his tally in August over the Bank Holiday weekend with a double against AFC Fylde before a brilliant solo strike against Chesterfield.

Dieseruvwe has played a key role in Hartlepool’s impressive start to the new National League season, something which has been acknowledged by the league with the striker being named August’s player of the month.

“It's a really nice feeling to get the recognition from the league,” said Dieseruvwe.