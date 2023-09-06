News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United ace wins National League accolade

Hartlepool United striker Emmanuel Dieseruvwe has been named the National League’s player of the month for August after a fine start to his Pools career.
By Joe Ramage
Published 6th Sep 2023, 15:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 15:11 BST
Dieseruvwe is already proving to be a shrewd piece of business from Hartlepool manager John Askey after the striker arrived in the summer following his FC Halifax Town exit.

Dieseruvwe scored 13 times for the Shaymen last season and is well on his way to eclipsing that with Hartlepool having found the back of the net six times for Pools – five of those coming in the opening month of the season.

The striker missed the opening day defeat at Barnet due to a suspension carried over from last season but has been a regular in Askey’s starting line-up since, contributing six goals in as many games.

Hartlepool United's Emmanuel Dieseruvwe has been named National League player of the month for August. Picture by FRANK REIDHartlepool United's Emmanuel Dieseruvwe has been named National League player of the month for August. Picture by FRANK REID
Dieseruvwe marked his Hartlepool debut with two goals against Gateshead at the Suit Direct Stadium including a 90th minute winner.

The 28-year-old added three more goals to his tally in August over the Bank Holiday weekend with a double against AFC Fylde before a brilliant solo strike against Chesterfield.

Dieseruvwe has played a key role in Hartlepool’s impressive start to the new National League season, something which has been acknowledged by the league with the striker being named August’s player of the month.

“It's a really nice feeling to get the recognition from the league,” said Dieseruvwe.

"It's been a good start for myself personally and for the team. I've seen it's the best start we've had in 35 years which is a great achievement for the lads – hopefully we can continue and make it a memorable season."

