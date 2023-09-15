Watch more videos on Shots!

Teenager Mazfari returns to the North East after being released by Huddersfield Town in the summer where he spent a year with the Terriers’ academy.

Mazfari has featured in non-league with Northern League side Thornaby, as well as Tadcaster Albion, before turning pro last summer.

The former England Schoolboy has joined on a deal until the end of the season at the Suit Direct Stadium having enjoyed a period on trial with the club over recent weeks which has also included featuring for Hartlepool’s academy side.

Hartlepool United assistant Mark Goodlad has been impressed by former Huddersfield Town academy goalkeeper Josh Mazfari. Picture by FRANK REID

Mazfari is likely to replace Patrick Boyes who left the club this summer for League One side Fleetwood Town.

“Josh has been with us for a few weeks and done really well,” Hartlepool’s assistant manager Mark Goodlad said.

"He’s fitted straight in with our group of keepers and we’ve been able to assess what level he’s currently at and where he needs to improve.

"He’s a good, young goalkeeper with plenty of potential.”

Mazfari will hope to progress while part of Hartlepool’s squad – something which Huddersfield’s head of goalkeeping Paul Clements said of the young stopper last summer.

“Josh has never been in an academy system before but he’s played a lot of men’s football at a young age and he represented England in the English Schools’ Football Association,” Clements said of Mazfari’s arrival at the John Smith’s Stadium.