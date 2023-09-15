John Askey has reiterated his Hartlepool United transfer stance.

Askey has continuously stated his desire to add to his squad throughout the beginning of the season and remains unwavering in his stance on bringing players in just for the sake of it.

Hartlepool have, largely, enjoyed a positive start to the National League campaign but there remain issues – particularly in defence, with squad depth also a concern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The season-ending injuries to both Dan Dodds and Anthony Mancini have nudged up the need for further recruits but so far Askey is yet to find the right player to add to his squad with Luke Hendrie the latest arrival earlier this month when joining on a season-long loan deal from Bradford City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asked about the shape of his current squad, however, Askey still suggests he remains one or two players short as the search continues.

"We need to bring in two or three players but it's not easy just to pluck players out of thin air who are going to be better than what we’ve already got,” he told BBC Radio Tees.

"We’ve got to be careful that we don’t just panic into just bringing anybody in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the past we’ve seen when people feel as though they’re forced into doing that then you can make mistakes. So we’ve just got to try and be patient, pick up results and try and add as we go along and get better players in.”