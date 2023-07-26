News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United striker free to leave after not featuring in John Askey's plans

Mikael Ndjoli is free to leave Hartlepool United having been left out of John Askey’s recent pre-season squads, The Mail understands.
By Joe Ramage
Published 26th Jul 2023, 12:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 12:43 BST

Ndjoli has not featured for Hartlepool this pre-season since coming off the bench in the 2-1 win over Middlesbrough earlier this month after being left out of the squads to face both Blyth Spartans and Redcar Athletic.

The 24-year-old striker has endured a difficult time with the club having made just 11 appearances last season after signing under former boss Paul Hartley.

Ndjoli scored twice in the EFL Trophy win over Harrogate Town last August but was unable to kick on before finding himself out of the first team picture under Keith Curle who said of his absence: “Players that are not playing, there’s a reason why.”

Mikael Ndjoli is free to leave Hartlepool United. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)Mikael Ndjoli is free to leave Hartlepool United. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)
Mikael Ndjoli is free to leave Hartlepool United. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)
Ndjoli did return in the 2-1 defeat to Colchester United in January but did not feature again beyond that before moving on loan to Radcliffe.

And The Mail understands Ndjoli does not feature in Askey’s plans for Hartlepool this season in the National League, with the former Bournemouth and Millwall youngster free to leave the club.

Ndjoli still has one year remaining on his contract at the Suit Direct Stadium but the club will not stand in his way and will help facilitate a move this summer with Askey making his intentions known.

Ndjoli joined the club following a short spell with National Premier Soccer League side Virginia Beach City, but with the arrivals of Emmanuel Dieseruvwe and Chris Wreh, as well as the club’s growing confidence that Josh Umerah will stay, the striker is surplus to requirements at the Suit Direct Stadium.

