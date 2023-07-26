Ndjoli has not featured for Hartlepool this pre-season since coming off the bench in the 2-1 win over Middlesbrough earlier this month after being left out of the squads to face both Blyth Spartans and Redcar Athletic.

The 24-year-old striker has endured a difficult time with the club having made just 11 appearances last season after signing under former boss Paul Hartley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ndjoli scored twice in the EFL Trophy win over Harrogate Town last August but was unable to kick on before finding himself out of the first team picture under Keith Curle who said of his absence: “Players that are not playing, there’s a reason why.”

Mikael Ndjoli is free to leave Hartlepool United. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

Ndjoli did return in the 2-1 defeat to Colchester United in January but did not feature again beyond that before moving on loan to Radcliffe.

And The Mail understands Ndjoli does not feature in Askey’s plans for Hartlepool this season in the National League, with the former Bournemouth and Millwall youngster free to leave the club.

Ndjoli still has one year remaining on his contract at the Suit Direct Stadium but the club will not stand in his way and will help facilitate a move this summer with Askey making his intentions known.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad