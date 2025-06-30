Hartlepool United and Herd International Group takeover update

The Hartlepool Mail understands that takeover talks between the club and Herd International Group are no longer ongoing.

A source close to the club has revealed that talks reached a conclusion last week. However, negotiations with multiple other interested parties are still continuing.

For their part, Herd International Group have maintained their commitment to the takeover of the club.

Herd Group, fronted by Hartlepool-born businesswoman Shelley Hammond, have long retained an interest in the takeover of Hartlepool United. That interest, which first came to light more than a year ago, was reignited in the wake of owner Raj Singh's sudden decision to resign from his role as chairman in March. At the time, Singh announced his intention to pursue the sale of the club in the wake of backlash from fans as another underwhelming season drew to a close.

Hartlepool United and Herd International Group have both provided an update on the latest takeover developments. Picture by Frank Reid.

Herd Group were believed to have been one of a number of parties who entered into negotiations with the club. Although talks seemed to be initially progressing well, Singh released a statement in May in which he said "at this time there is no party in a position with funds to immediately take over the club." In light of that news, Singh returned to his former role as chairman following a vote among season ticket holders in which 63 per cent of eligible fans called for him to come back for an indefinite period.

Following backlash from some supporters, Singh addressed fans in a pre-recorded interview with Tyne Tees Television presenter Paul Frost in which he said that takeover negotiations would henceforth be handled by an agent. Since the end of the season, Singh has committed £315,000 to the club and Pools announced their first two summer signings, Tranmere's Brad Walker and Kidderminster's Reiss McNally, on Friday.

The Hartlepool Mail understands that, despite the latest developments, Herd Group are still hopeful of completing a deal. Shelley Hammond, who has been at the forefront of negotiations, provided the following response.

"There is no substance to this rumour," she said.

"Discussions with both the club and the acting agent remain ongoing, and we are well positioned to move swiftly towards finalisation."

