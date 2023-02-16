Hartlepool United and Sutton United charged following first half incident at the Suit Direct Stadium
Hartlepool United have been charged by the FA for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an appropriate manner.
The incident took place during the recent League Two fixture with Sutton United.
Hartlepool and Sutton played out a 2-2 draw at the Suit Direct Stadium on Saturday, February 11 – a game in which Sutton captain Craig Eastmond was shown a red card by referee Andy Haines before goals from Dan Kemp and Dan Dodds earned Keith Curle’s side a point.
And both teams have now been charged following an incident which took place in the first half involving several players.
A statement read: “Hartlepool United and Sutton United have been charged following their League Two fixture.
“It’s alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 15th minute.”
Both Hartlepool and Sutton have until Monday, February 20 to respond to the charge.