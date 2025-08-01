Hartlepool United announce appointment of new assistant manager as backroom staff confirmed
McDonald, who as a player made more than 200 appearances for Newcastle and has coached at the likes of Preston, Lincoln, Blackburn, Blackpool, Hull, Scunthorpe, Swindon, Walsall and Barrow, has been working with Pools for most of the summer. The 59-year-old worked alongside Grayson at Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC, helping the Blues reach the ISL final in 2023. Most recently, he was Phil Brown's assistant at National League North outfit Kidderminster Harriers, where he worked alongside new Pools signing Reiss McNally.
Elsewhere, Pools have confirmed the appointment of Jake Lloyd, who joins the club as strength and conditioning coach, as well as Sam Clifton, who replaces the well-regarded Ben Daniels as the head of analysis. Danny O'Connor, the club's hugely popular lead physiotherapist, remains in his role along with Nicky Featherstone and Adam Smith, who are set to continue as player-coaches.
Pools legend Ronnie Moore will continue as the club's chief scout after he was diagnosed with myeloma, a form of blood cancer that has been described as "treatable but not curable". Moore, who is regarded as one of the club's greatest ever managers having masterminded the memorable 'great escape' from relegation in the 2014/15 season, will be assisted by Jem Dennis as the head of recruitment analysis.
