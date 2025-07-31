Simon Grayson is the 12th permanent managerial appointment of Raj Singh's tenure as chairman and owner and will be hoping he's the man to buck the depressing recent trend of disappointment in the dugout. Picture by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson said "nobody can predict the future" after being asked about a potential takeover at Pools.

Pools had appeared to be edging towards a takeover following owner Raj Singh's sudden and unexpected resignation from his role as chairman in March. However, talks between the club and Herd International Group, led by Hartlepool-born businesswoman Shelley Hammond, appeared to break down in dramatic circumstances and Singh returned to his former role as chairman before telling his side of the story in a pre-recorded interview with former Tyne Tees Television presenter Paul Frost, published at the beginning of June. In the interview, Singh revealed that an agent had been appointed to handle the sale of the club moving forward.

As it stands, it would seem that a takeover is far from imminent. Having appointed experienced manager Simon Grayson as the new Pools boss last month, Singh has put his hand into his pocket as he looks to assemble a competitive squad ahead of the new season. Certainly, Pools appear to have done that; despite a slow start in the wake of the off-field debacle, the club have welcomed 11 impressive new signings, including the likes of Alex Reid, who scored 17 goals in 32 games for Wealdstone last season, Danny Johnson, a proven goalscorer at Football League level, Jermaine Francis, who enjoyed an excellent loan spell with Braintree last season, and Reiss McNally, an integral part of the Kidderminster side who finished third in the National League North. Singh looks like he has a point to prove this summer - and is splashing the cash to make sure he proves it.

"That's what he's (Singh) said from day one, that he wants to see this club successful," Grayson told BBC Look North.

"That doesn't mean to say the club's not up for sale because every football club, every manager, every player has a price on their head. What could happen might not happen.

"Nobody can predict the future. All we do is work from day to day, all I'll do is keep asking him the question, 'can I have this, can I have that?', and hopefully he keeps signing the cheques off and I'll be more than delighted."