Hartlepool United announce decision on competing in controversial National League Cup

Hartlepool United have declined an invitation to take part in the 2025/26 National League Cup, the club have confirmed.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pools have opted not to take part in the controversial competition, which is open to both National League teams and Premier League 2 sides, for the second year in a row; last year, then-manager Darren Sarll said there was "no benefit" to the competition and that Pools had made a "brilliant decision" not to enter.

The competition was originally founded in 1979 and took place for 22 seasons before being axed at the end of the 2000/01 campaign, returning for another season in 2004/05. The National League Cup was then revived last season, with 16 National League clubs and 16 Premier League 2 sides invited to take part. While, in theory at least, there are benefits for both National League clubs - who can generate more revenue, with clubs entitled to keep 100 per cent of gate receipts - as well as Premier League 2 sides - who have the chance to test their young players against senior teams - the idea has proven hugely controversial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the issues raised by National League clubs include the cost of putting on games, the low attendances, the increased risk of injuries, the additional games required despite the rigorous schedule and the subsequent strain that puts on already stretched squads as well as the fact that National League sides were not consulted before the competition's return was announced.

Hartlepool United have decided not to compete in the controversial National League Cup for the second year in a row. Picture by Frank Reid.

As a result, a whole host of teams have declined to take part and there is a sense that the new look National League Cup's future is already under threat. As well as Pools, the likes of Southend, York, Carlisle, Eastleigh and Yeovil have already turned down the chance to play in this season's competition.

In a statement, Pools said that the decision had been made "following thorough internal discussions" and that "the focus and priority remain on achieving success in the league".