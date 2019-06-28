Hartlepool United announce former Salford City midfielder Gus Mafuta as latest signing
Hartlepool United have announced former Salford City midfielder Gus Mafuta as their sixth summer signing.
The 24-year-old featured 22 times for the Ammies last term as he helped them earn back-to-back promotions to the Football League.
Mafuta had been in talks with Pools and manager Craig Hignett made it clear that a powerful midfielder was a top priority for him this summer.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“We need a midfielder who will win the ball, be athletic and get about because I think we’ve got some good footballers here but maybe not enough who do the dirty side of it and I want some ball winners and destroyers and those are probably the players I’ll be looking for,” he said prior to Mafuta’s arrival.
He becomes Hartlepool’s sixth summer signing, following Nicke Kabamba, Michael Raynes, Ben Killip, Luke Molyneux and Gime Toure through the door at the Super 6 Stadium.