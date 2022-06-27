Pools arrived in Portugal for their warm weather training camp early on Monday and will face Scottish Premiership side Hibs on Wednesday as part of their schedule in the Algarve.

And Paul Hartley’s side will wear a temporary kit, provided by local kit supplier Motif8, for the occasion as they await the launch of their new home kit next week.

“We are pleased to unveil our temporary, one off, playing jersey, for the warm-up fixtures against Hibernian and St Mirren,” a club statement read.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United will wear a temporary kit for their fixtures with Hibernian and St Mirren. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

“Local company Motif8, who are a specialist team wear supplier in the area for grass roots football, have kindly donated a one-off Errea team strip for these fixtures.

“This temporary kit has been supplied whilst we await final deliveries direct from our official technical partners, Errea, of our exciting new home, away and third kits.

“Following the St.Mirren fixture, these shirts will be auctioned off for charity with further details to be announced in due course.”

Pools confirmed the switch to Italian kit manufacturers Errea in April bringing an end to their three year deal with Irish sportswear brand O’neills.

And last week Pools confirmed their home shirts this season will have a brand new sponsor after agreeing a commercial extension with club partners Suit Direct.

Suit Direct have become synonymous with Pools over the last eight months after agreeing a deal to take over the naming rights of Victoria Park back in November with the ground now known as the Suit Direct Stadium.

And following the successful sponsorship of the stadium, the formal menswear company are now set to extend their brand to Pools’ home kit as well as becoming the official travel and training wear sponsor.

Pools’ new home kit is set to be launched on Thursday, July 7 and will be available to supporters 24 hours later ahead of their friendly with Billingham Synthonia on Saturday, July 9.

Pools’ away shirt for the 2022/23 campaign will launch on Thursday, July 21 with the new third kit launching four days later on Monday, July 25.