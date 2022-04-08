Crawford is the first of what Lee hopes will be several of his squad to extend their stay at the Suit Direct Stadium with the 22-year-old signing a new two-year deal with Pools.

The deal will keep Crawford with the club until the end of the 2023-24 campaign and becomes the first building block for Lee’s squad for next season.

Lee revealed his frustration to The Mail over contract negotiations having opened discussions with a number of players as early as February with the intention of tying players down before the end of the season.

But for one reason or another talks have dragged on longer than Lee had anticipated before he was finally able to make a breakthrough with Crawford.

Lee had suggested Pools were ‘very close’ to agreeing terms with one player and that has proved to be the case with Crawford now extending his stay.

“I’m delighted to get Tom tied down for the next couple of years,” said Lee.

“Since I’ve come in he has performed on a consistent level. He has got so much potential going forward and we hope to develop this while we progress with the team.

“With Tom now over the line, we are getting closer with the others and hope for some more announcements very soon.”

Crawford has enjoyed a breakout season with Pools this year after his arrival from Notts County in 2020.

The midfielder struggled to make an initial impact during his debut season making just 18 appearances, with several of those as a substitute.

But the 22-year-old has come into his own this season and established himself as a key part of Lee’s side.

The midfielder grabbed his first league goal for Pools in the 1-1 draw with Sutton United and has admitted it was an easy decision to make in the end to remain with the club.

“I’m delighted to get this over the line,” he said.

“It was a no brainer for me. I know this is the club I want to be at every time I walk out at the Suit Direct Stadium in front of our fans.