Hartlepool United are yet to receive any bids for talismanic striker Mani Dieseruvwe
The 29-year-old enjoyed the most prolific campaign of his career, scoring 25 goals in all competitions, including 23 in the league.
He became just the fourth Pools player in the last 50 years to score 20 league goals in a single season when he brought up the milestone with a nerveless penalty against his former side Halifax.
There has been some speculation that Dieseruvwe, who was rumoured to have attracted at least one bid in January, could be the subject of interest from the Football League this summer.
However, Pools have not received any contact regarding Dieseruvwe and, with another year left on his contract, are hopeful of keeping hold of their star man.
Given his importance to Pools - he has added much more than just goals to the side - it's believed that it would require a substantial bid for the club to even consider it.
Dieseruvwe and the rest of his teammates return for pre-season testing later this week before pre-season proper begins on Monday, with Pools set to get their warm-up campaign underway with a short trip to FC Hartlepool on July 6th.
