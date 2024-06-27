Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool United are yet to receive any bids for their talismanic striker Mani Dieseruvwe.

The 29-year-old enjoyed the most prolific campaign of his career, scoring 25 goals in all competitions, including 23 in the league.

There has been some speculation that Dieseruvwe, who was rumoured to have attracted at least one bid in January, could be the subject of interest from the Football League this summer.

However, Pools have not received any contact regarding Dieseruvwe and, with another year left on his contract, are hopeful of keeping hold of their star man.

Given his importance to Pools - he has added much more than just goals to the side - it's believed that it would require a substantial bid for the club to even consider it.