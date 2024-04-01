Hartlepool United striker Mani Dieseruvwe remains committed to Pools after becoming just the fourth player to score 20 league goals in a single season
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 29-year-old is not expected to be short of suitors this summer after becoming just the fourth Pools player in 50 years to score 20 league goals in a single season following his penalty against Halifax on Good Friday.
The former Chesterfield and Salford frontman, who was rewarded for the most prolific season of his career with a call-up to Paul Fairclough's England C squad last month, was the subject of considerable speculation in January and the upcoming window is unlikely to be any different.
And while Dieseruvwe, who is contracted until the end of the 2024/25 season, could be forgiven for fancying another crack at the Football League the in-form striker says he's not thinking about a move away.
"Personally, I came to this football club to help get it back to where it belongs," he said.
"For me, I'm still at the club next year and my focus is on getting myself as fit as possible so I can kick on as much as I can next season."