Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 29-year-old is not expected to be short of suitors this summer after becoming just the fourth Pools player in 50 years to score 20 league goals in a single season following his penalty against Halifax on Good Friday.

The former Chesterfield and Salford frontman, who was rewarded for the most prolific season of his career with a call-up to Paul Fairclough's England C squad last month, was the subject of considerable speculation in January and the upcoming window is unlikely to be any different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And while Dieseruvwe, who is contracted until the end of the 2024/25 season, could be forgiven for fancying another crack at the Football League the in-form striker says he's not thinking about a move away.

The Pools frontman insists he is planning for next season in the North East despite the likelihood of interest from elsewhere this summer.

"Personally, I came to this football club to help get it back to where it belongs," he said.