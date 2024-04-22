Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The FA announced the controversial ruling last week, with the world's oldest cup competition now only taking place over the weekend and replays scrapped from the first round onwards.

The news has sparked ferocious debate, with those in favour - almost exclusively with links to the Premier League - pointing out that footballers are being asked to play more matches than ever before.

However, there has been a considerable outcry lower down the pyramid, with a host of clubs, the EFL and even prime minister Rishi Sunak voicing their concerns.

Antony Sweeney (second from left) has criticised the controversial decision to scrap FA Cup replays.

While there's no doubt that clubs are playing more football than ever, and injuries have been particularly prevalent this season, the FA Cup can serve as a lifeblood for teams up and down the country.

A replay against a big side can provide a huge financial boost for a team; Lincoln used the proceeds from their memorable run to the quarter-finals, which included a victory in a third round replay over Ipswich, to propel them from non-league to League One, while Exeter's replay against Manchester United in 2005 is credited with saving the Grecians from oblivion.

And, although Pools have themselves suffered a mind-boggling number of injuries and were only able to field four substitutes on the final day of the season, Sweeney criticised the FA's controversial decision.

"It's totally negative," he said.

"I understand the calendar at Premier League level is big, and they're worrying about player burnout, that's fine.

"It can't be at the consequence of lower league clubs having the opportunity to earn really good money.

"I think there's three or four examples in the last few years - Lincoln built a new training ground off the back of their run.

"To take that opportunity away from lower league clubs is wrong.