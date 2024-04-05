Hartlepool United manager Kevin Phillips hopes appointment of Lee Moore will lead to fewer muscle injuries next season

Hartlepool United boss Kevin Phillips feels the appointment of Lee Moore will solve some of his side's problems with muscle injuries.
By Robbie Stelling
Published 5th Apr 2024, 15:40 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2024, 15:51 BST
Pools have been waylaid with tweaks, strains and tears but the boss is backing the new strength and conditioning coach, who he worked with at South Shields, to transform their fortunes after being impressed with his impact so far.

He said: "I have to say, since we appointed Lee Moore, we haven't picked up a muscle injury.

"He's starting to implement his style, his philosophy, and of course we have to be a bit careful at this stage in the season.

Phillips has been left frustrated by the number of muscle injuries sustained by his side this season.

"I was with Lee for a year at Shields and we never had one muscle injury, and that has to be our goal for next season.

"The pre-season here was not good enough and it will certainly be a lot different this time."

