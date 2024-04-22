Hartlepool United assistant head coach Antony Sweeney delighted with "double threat" posed by Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dieseruvwe's two spectacular first half strikes took his total to 25 in all competitions while Grey's emphatic effort ensured he finished on a career-best 13, while the pair combined in the build-up to Barry Fuller's own goal.
Between them, the pair have contributed 38 goals, including 36 in the National League - that's more than half their side's total.
Kevin Phillips and Niall Quinn were among the pioneers of the big man-little man strike partnership, scoring 44 goals in the 99/00 season, and it looks as though the Pools boss has helped to foster a similar understanding between his two leading men.
And Sweeney, no stranger to goalscoring himself having scored more than 50 times for Pools, was full of praise for the prolific pair.
"100 per cent, it's a double threat," he said.
"You've got the height from Mani, which is a threat in the box and can help get us up the pitch when we're defending.
"I thought he was a little bit loose at times today (Saturday) but over the course of the season he's been excellent. He's a real outlet for us.
"When we can get Joe Grey, and the likes of Callum Cooke, in and around him, that's where they thrive, picking up the second balls.
"Joe is such a threat in behind, and they complement each other really well."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.